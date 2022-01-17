Two crashes in Thurmont and Frederick in recent days sent two patients to the hospital, according to the fire and rescue department.
A vehicle crashed and rolled over on Interstate 70 eastbound at I-270 around 6:20 a.m. Monday, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. One adult was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said.
The Maryland State Police flew one adult after a vehicle crash in the 7000 block of Fitzgerald Road in Thurmont Saturday at about 9 a.m., according to DFRS. U.S. 15 was shut down for the helicopter landing zone.
Campbell did not have further information on the crashes.
