Two people were killed in a crash on U.S. 40 between Myersville and the Washington County line Thursday afternoon, police said.
One of the vehicles had heavy front-end damage, while the other sustained heavy fire damage along the shoulder of the road.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services wrote in a post on Facebook that one vehicle was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. There also was a brush fire nearby, according to the Facebook post.
Crews extinguished the vehicle fire "within minutes" and the brush fire within 20 minutes, according to the post.
The crash happened around the 10800 block of U.S. 40. Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook that all lanes of traffic were closed as emergency crews responded.
There were no other injuries, as the drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles, Maryland State Police Trooper Corey Rafter said at the scene.
