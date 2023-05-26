Road work projects in Frederick and Libertytown will affect drivers in the coming days.
Replacement of a damaged drain pipe under Md. 75 near North Street in Libertytown will close the road in both directions beginning Wednesday evening, according to the State Highway Administration.
The work will begin at 8 p.m. and is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. Thursday.
A detour will use Md. 26, Md. 31 and Coppermine Road, before taking drivers back to Md. 75.
Meanwhile, a resurfacing project on New Design Road in Frederick is expected to begin Thursday and last roughly two weeks.
The work on New Design Road from South Market Street to the bridge over U.S. 70 is expected to last through June 15 and result in some lane closures, according to a press release from the city.
There could be some overnight work as part of the project, which may affect travel.
