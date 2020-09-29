A paving project on northbound U.S. 15 in northern Frederick County will cause delays and lane closures, but should be done by November.
The $255,000 project along five miles of roadway between Orndorff Road and the Pennsylvania border will require single lane and shoulder closures.
Contractor C.J. Miller will use signs, barrels and cones to help guide drivers through the work zone between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to an SHA release.
The work is expected to be finished by November, the release said.
