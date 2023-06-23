The State Highway Administration will begin a project Sunday evening to work on nearly 4 miles of U.S. 15 near Jefferson.
The work, scheduled to take place between Basford Road and U.S. 340, will be done overnight, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. It is scheduled to be finished by early August.
The work includes milling, paving, and restriping the main lanes and shoulders of U.S. 15 and the ramps at the U.S. 340 interchange, according to an SHA press release.
Drivers should expect single-lane closures during work hours. The ramp at the U.S. 15/U.S. 340 interchange will be closed during work on that section, and drivers will use a detour to the U.S. 340/Lander Road interchange and Mountville Road.
The section of U.S. 15 was last resurfaced in 2009, according to the release.
