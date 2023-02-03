Speed Enforcement Cameras
Buy Now

A rehabilitation project on the northbound U.S. 15 bridge over Md. 77 and Hunting Creek in Thurmont will use an automated speed enforcement device beginning Monday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Drivers going through a construction project on U.S. 15 in Thurmont will get an extra reminder of how fast they're going, beginning Monday.

A rehabilitation project on the northbound U.S. 15 bridge over Md. 77 and Hunting Creek will use an automated speed enforcement device beginning Monday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(2) comments

public-redux
public-redux

Deep six the 21 day warning period. People who can’t be bothered to read highway signs should be rudely alerted to their presence.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Cash grab.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription