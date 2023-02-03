Drivers going through a construction project on U.S. 15 in Thurmont will get an extra reminder of how fast they're going, beginning Monday.
A rehabilitation project on the northbound U.S. 15 bridge over Md. 77 and Hunting Creek will use an automated speed enforcement device beginning Monday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
There will be a 21-day warning period before citations are issued, according to SHA's website.
The speed limit through the construction area is 55 mph.
The project is a $6.95 million rehabilitation of the bridge, which was originally built in 1957, and will remove the concrete bridge deck and make repairs to the bridge supports.
(2) comments
Deep six the 21 day warning period. People who can’t be bothered to read highway signs should be rudely alerted to their presence.
Cash grab.
