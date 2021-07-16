Work on a section of northbound U.S. 15 at Jefferson Street in Frederick that began Thursday night will continue into next week.
One lane of a half-mile stretch of northbound U.S. 15 and the ramp from southbound U.S. 15 to Jefferson Street will be closed during the work.
The work will take place from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, and 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Drivers going to Jefferson Street will be detoured to eastbound Md. 180 to northbound U.S. 15.
Contractor Charles J. Miller, LLC will use electronic signs, cones and barrels to alert drivers about the work zone and lane closures.
