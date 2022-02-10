It started with the scent of smoke.
Eight-year-old Alex Fuson was home with his aunt and grandfather when he noticed the smell, but they couldn’t place the origin.
His mother, Helen Droneburg, and her fiance Brady Twigg were arriving home to the 3500 block of Fry Road in Jefferson when they saw the flames.
“The whole house was lit up,” Droneburg said.
Calls to 911 came in around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS).
Alex; his aunt, Lily Droneburg; grandfather; and a dog got out safely, but more pets were inside.
Lily Droneburg, 28, said she was in the living room on the first floor, lying on the couch when she heard her father yell, “The house is on fire!”
Once Lily Droneburg knew her father and nephew were safely outside, her mind went to her cat, Swisher.
“I went back in to get my cat, but I couldn’t find her,” Lily Droneburg said Thursday afternoon as she stood outside the charred, smoking home. Droneburg's coat was missing part of its fluffy hood.
Twigg also made an attempt to rescue the pets, but in the end, the family lost two dogs and a cat. Another cat may have escaped, Helen Droneburg said hopefully.
Pieces of the house crashed down Thursday afternoon as Lily Droneburg spoke about what they endured the night before. Broken windows provided a portal to the destruction inside.
“I tried to sleep, but I kept having flashbacks of the fire,” Lily Droneburg said. “Everything my family owned was in there.”
Roughly 60 firefighters from Frederick, Washington and Loudoun (Virginia) counties responded to the blaze, according to a DFRS news release.
First responders encountered the farmhouse with heavy fire coming from all sides, with all human occupants outside prior to the fire department’s arrival. Wind caused the fire to spread rapidly, the release reads, and crews took a defensive attack. Fire department command quickly requested the Tanker Task Force, Fire Task Force and Rapid Intervention dispatch.
It took several hours before the fire was declared contained, though it continued burning through Thursday morning. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, the department said.
Firefighters responded from numerous stations including: Jefferson, Point of Rocks, Carroll Manor, Braddock Heights, Brunswick, Middletown, Independent, United, Westview, Urbana, Walkersville, New Market, Spring Ridge and Fort Detrick.
The family lived in the rented residence for 17 years, according to Helen.
“My kids have grown up in that house,” Helen Droneburg said in a phone interview.
Her daughters, 12-year-old Gabriella Richey and 14-year-old Isabella Richey, who live at the home part-time, weren’t home at the time of the fire, Helen Droneburg said, but they feel the loss deeply. Her son is shaken.
She’s trying to tell her kids that family is what matters most.
“Material things can be replaced,” Helen Droneburg said.
But cherished items like family photos, Mother’s Day gifts, and their dogs Luna and Nala, held a special place in their hearts.
The American Red Cross is giving Droneburg, her son and fiance a place to stay. Lily Droneburg and her father opted to stay in the barn near the house. A friend should be bringing by a portable toilet and camper, Lily Droneburg said.
The sisters commended the community for their outreach, saying they’ve received encouraging messages and offers to help. Alex’s classmates have come through with clothes and toys. A restaurant donated dinner. Helen Droneburg has a fundraiser set up through Facebook titled, “House fire lost everything.”
“This teaches us to hold on tight to each other,” Helen Droneburg said.
_____________
Editor’s note: Helen Droneburg works at The Frederick News-Post.
An earlier version of this story stated five adults were displaced. In fact, four adults and one child were displaced.
