Semi & Rt 75 Bridge
A tractor-trailer carrying chicken for Costco ran into a bridge on Green Valley Road on Tuesday morning.

 News-Post photo by Clara Niel

Update

The railroad bridge was inspected Tuesday, and no structural issues were found, CSX spokeswoman Cindy Schild wrote in an email Wednesday. 

A tractor-trailer carrying chicken to Costco got jammed under a CSX railroad bridge on Green Valley Road on Tuesday morning, blocking traffic in both directions for several hours.

The same bridge has been struck by tractor-trailers many times over the years.

richardlyons

I think they need to clearly mark it, because I ain’t see no ‘There’s a bridge down here,’” Wise said. Ronnies nickname "Not to"

Greg F
Greg F

Easy fix…a pvc bar on chains strung over the road that if you hit it, you will hit the bridge. It’s common elsewhere and should be used by the covered bridges too that people damage regularly. Place it before and after the last way off before the bridge. Two poles, chain and a heavy pvc pipe is cheap. Maybe a flashing light sign saying “if you go this pipe, you hit the bridge” as I have seen elsewhere. Pretty simple fix.

Rockfish
Rockfish

The MD. State Highway Administration (MSHA) has installed similar devices in the pass that were not designed well. Leave it to government to make a simple issue complicated.

TrekMan

They have that on all the covered bridges now. Makes total sense!

Reader1954

pass the bill to raise the fines. Enough people get fined then the problem gets solved

niceund

Just how big do the signs need to be? Costco needs to be fined for every stupid trucker who refuses to obey the signs.

FyremanEd
FyremanEd

So with that way of thinking, should they also be fined for every driver that speeds who is delivering to their facility?

bhall74

Why should Costco get fined if the truck driver is independent or driving for a trucking company?

cyntiast

The warnings ARE there. Why can't people see them? Drive these people who drove down the road and see what they missed? Also, the mapping software like WAZE should have permanent warnings about the bridge height restriction.

PGFD24

Many places around the country have had the same problem. Most of the time it's the railroad underpasses. The permanent solution would be what other jurisdictions have done around the country. Just lower the road and problem solved. It can be done..

Rockfish
Rockfish

Easier said than done. If you lower the road, how will you drain the "sump" that will be created? To achieve drainage you may have to perform significant grading and/or install long runs of drainage pipe. Oh, will easements or right-of-ways have to be purchased for the grading & pipes? So what often seems simple can often be quite a challenge.

Plumbum
Plumbum

The comment in the story about there being signs in both directions is only 1/2 true. I was last on 75 morth from 355 about 60 days ago. And as of then, the signage was the same as in the video that I made below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L71NgmfaeoA

stemple6

I assume you mean north from 80 not 355. There are multiple signs and a turn around. I drive it every day.

Plumbum
Plumbum

You are wrong.

You should have watched the link to the video that I recorded.

The multiple signs are for WIDTH NOT height.

And no, there are not multiple turn arounds headed north. There is the church and the post office. You must understand what takes place with a trucks axles and the asphalt when they do a right turn. If trucks used the church lot to turn around - the church would not have asphalt anymore.

My area of expertise :)

shiftless88

Well, I just looked at Google maps and before the width sign there is a height sign. Image capture May 2021.

FyremanEd
FyremanEd

The state has installed turn-arounds on both sides of the bridge for idiots that can not read. These have been in place for over 2 years now and trucks continue to fail to read the signs and obey the laws. The signs say NO TRUCKS so that should be sufficient, it can't be more direct than that.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Correction: *When they do a tight turn.

Not a “right turn”

shiftless88

This truck came from the Warehouse so they would have been driving east on Baldwin before turning south on Green Valley. There is a pretty big sign on Baldwin indicating the height restriction on GV.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Yes, well aware of where the truck came from.

My post is subsequent of many comments herein

Joeseamhead

“I think they need to clearly mark it, because I ain’t see no ‘There’s a bridge down here,’” Wise said.

Good grief! There’s signage everywhere warning trucks of the low clearance. I guess reading isn’t a requirement from where he comes from.

Rockfish
Rockfish

You can't fix stupid

WalkTheTown

There are enough warnings on either side of that bridge that if you miss the warnings you must be legally blind and you should have your license revoked. That driver ignored several warnings -- how did he think that none of the warnings applied to his truck?

Sycamore1041

Maybe they ought to try hanging one of those bright yellow low-clearance warning bars over the road about 100 yards from the bridge

dremsberg

Makes too much sense

Tigerzord
Tigerzord

Maybe there should be stricter standards to giving people CDL licenses - like reading signage. If fines were actually given, I wonder if this would cut down on incidences?

astro
astro

Hope this doesn't result in a price increase on their $5.00 Rotisserie's [tongue]

Tigerzord
Tigerzord

[lol][lol]

TrekMan

Ya just can't fix stupid!!

jjeeffff

For the driver to claim there were not adequate warnings...is totally misrepresenting the amount of warnings that ARE there. His complete disregard for the many, many warnings is indicative of his total disregard to follow ANY warnings. smh...

