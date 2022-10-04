Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
The railroad bridge was inspected Tuesday, and no structural issues were found, CSX spokeswoman Cindy Schild wrote in an email Wednesday.
A tractor-trailer carrying chicken to Costco got jammed under a CSX railroad bridge on Green Valley Road on Tuesday morning, blocking traffic in both directions for several hours.
The same bridge has been struck by tractor-trailers many times over the years.
The top part of the trailer was bent in. Some shredded pieces of metal atop the trailer were curled up.
Because of rain, the bridge had a light waterfall spilling over and onto the street.
No one was injured, Maryland State Police Sgt. Josh Bonneville said in an interview late Tuesday morning.
Ronnie Wise, 61, of Alabama, was driving the tractor-trailer. He said in an interview that he was taking chicken from a nearby Costco warehouse to a Costco store.
He said he was told to go down Green Valley Road, or Md. 75, since something happened on another road.
He was driving slowly, he said — about 15 mph as he got to the bridge.
The tractor cleared the bridge, but the trailer got stuck. He said that as he was driving on Green Valley Road, he didn’t know there was a bridge ahead.
He also said there weren’t adequate warnings.
“I think they need to clearly mark it, because I ain’t see no ‘There’s a bridge down here,’” Wise said.
Before going onto Green Valley Road from any direction, there are signs that say trucks taller than 12 feet, 6 inches are not allowed on the road.
Approaching the bridge, a sign shows that the clearance under the bridge is 12 feet, 6 inches. Attached to the top of the bridge is a sign that says “Low clearance.”
Wise was driving south and hit the bridge at around 6:20 a.m., Bonneville said. He said Wise failed to adhere to the road signs.
Grimm’s Automovation, a Frederick-based towing and truck repair company, helped pull the truck out.
At around 10 a.m, Grimm’s employees were using a forklift to get boxes of chicken out of the trailer and into another tractor-trailer.
Dale Grimm, owner of Grimm’s Automovation, said during an interview Tuesday afternoon these types of incidents have happened for 20 years.
Roughly eight days ago, he said, another tow company had to dislodge another tractor-trailer from the bridge.
Tractor-trailers only started taking Green Valley Road once the Costco Distribution Center was built on Intercoastal Drive, he said.
Neither the distribution center nor Costco’s headquarters could be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
“These guys a lot of times will use a car GPS, whereas a truck GPS tells you weight limits on bridges, heights on bridges,” Grimm said.
He doesn’t ever see the issue being solved.
“They put up all kinds of warnings, all kinds of signs,” he said. “When you have people ignoring it, what are you going to do?”
The Maryland State Highway Administration and elected officials have tried to take steps throughout the years to solve the problem.
In 2016, members of the Frederick County delegation to the General Assembly sought to increase the fine for trucks stranded on the road to $10,000 as an increased deterrent. The bill failed in committee, but sparked meetings between local leaders, residents, state highway officials and trucking representatives.
At the time, officials said that since 2010, the State Highway Administration had responded to the bridge hundreds of times to help trucks that were wedged underneath or needed help turning around.
Danny Allman, a spokesman for SHA, wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon that the agency would follow up with additional information on the state’s efforts to curtail similar incidents.
According to Allman, a CSX inspector went to the scene to see if the bridge was damaged. CSX spokeswoman Cindy Schild said Tuesday afternoon the agency would follow up with more information.
The road was blocked for roughly seven hours, based on Grimm’s estimate of when the tractor-trailer was freed.
(29) comments
I think they need to clearly mark it, because I ain’t see no ‘There’s a bridge down here,’” Wise said. Ronnies nickname "Not to"
Easy fix…a pvc bar on chains strung over the road that if you hit it, you will hit the bridge. It’s common elsewhere and should be used by the covered bridges too that people damage regularly. Place it before and after the last way off before the bridge. Two poles, chain and a heavy pvc pipe is cheap. Maybe a flashing light sign saying “if you go this pipe, you hit the bridge” as I have seen elsewhere. Pretty simple fix.
The MD. State Highway Administration (MSHA) has installed similar devices in the pass that were not designed well. Leave it to government to make a simple issue complicated.
They have that on all the covered bridges now. Makes total sense!
pass the bill to raise the fines. Enough people get fined then the problem gets solved
Just how big do the signs need to be? Costco needs to be fined for every stupid trucker who refuses to obey the signs.
So with that way of thinking, should they also be fined for every driver that speeds who is delivering to their facility?
Why should Costco get fined if the truck driver is independent or driving for a trucking company?
The warnings ARE there. Why can't people see them? Drive these people who drove down the road and see what they missed? Also, the mapping software like WAZE should have permanent warnings about the bridge height restriction.
Many places around the country have had the same problem. Most of the time it's the railroad underpasses. The permanent solution would be what other jurisdictions have done around the country. Just lower the road and problem solved. It can be done..
Easier said than done. If you lower the road, how will you drain the "sump" that will be created? To achieve drainage you may have to perform significant grading and/or install long runs of drainage pipe. Oh, will easements or right-of-ways have to be purchased for the grading & pipes? So what often seems simple can often be quite a challenge.
The comment in the story about there being signs in both directions is only 1/2 true. I was last on 75 morth from 355 about 60 days ago. And as of then, the signage was the same as in the video that I made below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L71NgmfaeoA
I assume you mean north from 80 not 355. There are multiple signs and a turn around. I drive it every day.
You are wrong.
You should have watched the link to the video that I recorded.
The multiple signs are for WIDTH NOT height.
And no, there are not multiple turn arounds headed north. There is the church and the post office. You must understand what takes place with a trucks axles and the asphalt when they do a right turn. If trucks used the church lot to turn around - the church would not have asphalt anymore.
My area of expertise :)
Well, I just looked at Google maps and before the width sign there is a height sign. Image capture May 2021.
The state has installed turn-arounds on both sides of the bridge for idiots that can not read. These have been in place for over 2 years now and trucks continue to fail to read the signs and obey the laws. The signs say NO TRUCKS so that should be sufficient, it can't be more direct than that.
Correction: *When they do a tight turn.
Not a “right turn”
This truck came from the Warehouse so they would have been driving east on Baldwin before turning south on Green Valley. There is a pretty big sign on Baldwin indicating the height restriction on GV.
Yes, well aware of where the truck came from.
My post is subsequent of many comments herein
“I think they need to clearly mark it, because I ain’t see no ‘There’s a bridge down here,’” Wise said.
Good grief! There’s signage everywhere warning trucks of the low clearance. I guess reading isn’t a requirement from where he comes from.
You can't fix stupid
There are enough warnings on either side of that bridge that if you miss the warnings you must be legally blind and you should have your license revoked. That driver ignored several warnings -- how did he think that none of the warnings applied to his truck?
Maybe they ought to try hanging one of those bright yellow low-clearance warning bars over the road about 100 yards from the bridge
Makes too much sense
Maybe there should be stricter standards to giving people CDL licenses - like reading signage. If fines were actually given, I wonder if this would cut down on incidences?
Hope this doesn't result in a price increase on their $5.00 Rotisserie's [tongue]
[lol][lol]
Ya just can't fix stupid!!
For the driver to claim there were not adequate warnings...is totally misrepresenting the amount of warnings that ARE there. His complete disregard for the many, many warnings is indicative of his total disregard to follow ANY warnings. smh...
