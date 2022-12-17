A Frederick County firefighter and a colleague who died fighting a fire with their Pennsylvania volunteer company were remembered Saturday for their “outstanding, selfless service” to their community.
Mourners gathered in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to pay tribute to Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber, who died fighting a three-alarm house fire in nearby West Penn Township on Dec. 7.
Paris, 36, was the assistant chief at the New Tripoli Fire Company, but also recently became a career firefighter with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. He worked at the Green Valley Fire Station.
New Tripoli Fire Chief Gary Kuntz Jr. remembered Paris and Gruber as valuable leaders, mentors, friends and brothers to other members of the company.
“Have no doubt in your minds, these two men are heroes,” Kuntz said in a livestream of the service held in New Tripoli.
Paris joined the New Tripoli Fire Company in 2010 and served on the board of directors. He began with Frederick County Fire and Rescue in February 2022 as part of Recruit Class 32, and graduated from the fire academy on Sept. 10.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; their daughters Lila and Amelia; parents Gerald and Carol Paris; sister Megan Gurung; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gruber, 59, of New Tripoli, joined the New Tripoli Fire Company in 2020 and also served on the board of directors.
In addition to his wife of 35 years, Karen, survivors include his son, Nicholas Gruber, and daughter, Jordan Lybarger; grandchildren Cole, Lucas, and McKenzie Gruber; brothers Clarence, Allen, Roy and Dale Gruber; and his sister, Shirley Solon.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a combined fire service honor guard and pipe and drum corps marched into the auditorium to the sound of drums and bagpipes playing an Irish tune called “The Dawning of the Day.”
The melancholy notes of pipes filled the room as tearful family members were escorted to their seats.
The presentation of colors followed — firefighters with gleaming axes flanked the flag bearers — as “America the Beautiful” segued into “God Bless America.” The drums faded as the corps filed out.
Kuntz remembered Gruber as “an inspiration to everyone around him” who brought a “quiet but fearless persona” to the station.
Both men were quick to help and mentor younger members, Kuntz said.
Their service was reflected in their last call, he said.
“These men did what we are trained to do," he said. "Get off the engine and go to work."
Kuntz recalled the time Paris, in a bit of unintended slapstick, dropped his flashlight onto a glue trap on the floor of the fire station and got the trap stuck to his arm as he tried to wrest the flashlight loose.
“A good chuckle was had as a result,” Kuntz said.
Throughout the day, mourners filed past flag-draped coffins during a public memorial service for the men at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School. An estimated 900 people filled the auditorium for the funeral services.
About 600 personnel from fire departments from around Pennsylvania, Maryland and as far away as Canada RSVP’d for the funeral and a viewing that also was held on Saturday, and their apparatus lined the school parking lot. School buses shuttled mourners from nearby parking lots.
Paris was a 2005 graduate of Fleetwood High School in Berks County. In an online obituary, his family said one of his “favorite adventures” was riding his Harley motorcycle to Florida with his father, where he visited his grandfather and successfully got him on a motorcycle.
Paris’ Harley was parked outside the school Saturday, with his turnout coat and boots beside it.
“He was very proud of this,” said a man giving the bike a last-minute polish before services began. “He just took it with his father all the way to Florida.”
“Zachary and Marvin stood up to help others,” said the Rev. Walter Frisch, pastor at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, where Gruber was a deacon. “Today, we ask the lord to start the healing process with this holy occasion. We lift up these humble heroes who sacrificed the ultimate, their lives. These heroes have inspired us to live our lives with courage, and love. Let us honor their actions today.”
Lt. Michael Knight of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said Paris dutifully made the three-hour ride from Maryland to New Tripoli every third day to be home with family and serve as a volunteer. As a full-time employee of the Frederick County fire service, he worked a 24-hour shift in Frederick, then had 48 hours off.
“I believe his routine was to try to go to sleep around 6 p.m., wake up at midnight, then make his ride into Frederick,” Knight said.
“No matter where you’re from, we’re all family,” he said. “We’re all grieving the best we can as far as dealing with the tragedy. That’s why we all come together as one to support each other until we can find some closure.”
Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong announced two proclamations approved by the county's commissioners, recognizing Paris' and Gruber's courage.
The county lost two great residents, he said.
“We are a community. We always go out and help each other,” Armstrong said.
Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Charles A. McGarvey Sr. said that talking with colleagues of the two men, it's clear how respected they were in the community and their department.
Firefighters acknowledge and accept the risks of their job, he said.
“They went in and did what any of us would have done,” McGarvey said.
