Ball Road vehicle crash
A car involved in a two-vehicle crash lays on its side down an embankment on Ball Road Thursday morning. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Frederick County, which will be in effect until noon. The weather service said to anticipate mixed precipitation with some ice accumulating on surfaces. Maryland State Police implemented a Snow Emergency Plan beginning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Update

Maryland State Police have rescinded the Emergency Snow Plan, according to a Thursday afternoon release.

Maryland State Police have implemented a Snow Emergency Plan for Frederick County beginning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release.

The agency did not say when the plan was expected to be lifted.

rogy

Concerning that a curve on a hill with that steep of an embankment and no shoulder doesn't at least have a guardrail, especially on the side most at risk of being adversely affected by the laws of physics.

Sycamore1041

The caption should say that the car LIES on its side, unless it is laying eggs or something. Or, if it is no longer lying there, the caption could say that the car lay on its side until a tow truck came. (This comment brought to you by a crabby older person who still cares about things such as the conjugation of verbs and whether they are used transitively or intransitively.)

Blueline
Blueline

Touche.

greenhouse

[thumbup]

