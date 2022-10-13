A sinkhole that closed part of Monocacy Boulevard for several months this summer was caused by its location near a drainage ditch and by a previous sinkhole less than 100 feet away, the Maryland Department of the Environment determined.
The sinkhole on the north side of Monocacy Boulevard began as a small hole that appeared in a drainage swale on the side of Monocacy Boulevard, about 200 feet east of the intersection with South Street, on May 4.
The hole’s location in relation to the drainage ditch — which the city’s Department of Public Works said was installed as it was designed and was functioning properly before the hole formed — is one factor that contributed to the sinkhole’s formation, according to the MDE report.
But the amount of water that the drainage ditch carried could have contributed to the hole’s formation over time.
The report also found that the fact that the drainage ditch is made of earth and aggregate material, while the discharge point of a nearby culvert is made of concrete.
That could have increased the infiltration of water over time and may have contributed to the sinkhole’s formation.
As part of the recent repairs, the storm drain pipe along the northern drainage swale was extended so that it discharges directly into an existing inlet closer to the intersection, Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for the city, wrote in an email Friday.
The city has also started design on a project that will widen and improve Monocacy Boulevard between Storage Way and South Street, Coleman wrote.
Among other work, the project will contain an improved drainage system to carry runoff to one of the existing stormwater ponds in the area.
The MDE report lists a “previously mitigated” sinkhole near the May sinkhole as another factor in the formation.
“It is unclear what impact the previous sinkhole, located less than 100 feet from the Sinkhole, had on the formation of the Sinkhole but its presence is a factor the Department considered in its proximate cause investigation,” the report said.
When Ryan Streett, the chief of MDE’s Minerals, Oil, and Gas Division, who prepared the department’s report on the sinkhole, visited the site on June 28 during the excavation phase of the repairs, he saw “what appeared to be a non-native material, similar to cement or grout” in the northeastern part of the excavation area, the report said.
The contractor doing the excavation, Pleasants Construction, said that the material could have come from the previous sinkhole nearby.
The earlier sinkhole appears to have occurred during a project to widen Monocacy Boulevard as part of improvements to Interstate 70 in the area during the early 2010s, before the city had control of that section of roadway, Coleman wrote.
But the city is aware of the tendency for sinkholes in the general area, and tries to address issues that workers see developing, Coleman wrote.
"When the city repairs sinkholes, we consider mitigation methods that allow groundwater to continue to flow while still maintaining stability in the roadway subsurface and on the surface, as we did with this repair," she wrote.
The Department of the Environment investigation couldn’t determine whether the dewatering activities of the nearby Frederick Quarry were a proximate cause of the sinkhole.
A test in which dye is used to trace the flow of water underground “support the Department’s opinion that the Frederick Quarry’s dewatering operations are creating a cone of depression and exacerbating the negative impacts that the limestone quarry has on the surrounding karst environment,” according to the report.
Attempts to reach quarry owner Martin Marietta were not returned Thursday or Friday.
Karst terrain occurs when soluble rocks, mostly limestone and dolomite, dissolve, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Karst areas often contain landforms such as springs, caves, and sinkholes.
According to the Survey, about 20% of the land surface in the United States is classified as karst.
Collapse sinkholes, which form when a cavity forms and the surface over it collapses, are the most common type of sinkhole in Frederick County, the MDE report said.
(13) comments
It seems strange that there's no mention of the three huge sinkholes that opened up in the parking lot of the shopping center just up the street from this one on Monocacy boulevard. Seems to me they're all related due to the proximity.
Quote:
"The Department of the Environment investigation couldn’t determine whether the dewatering activities of the nearby Frederick Quarry were a proximate cause of the sinkhole.
A test in which dye is used to trace the flow of water underground “support the Department’s opinion that the Frederick Quarry’s dewatering operations are creating a cone of depression and exacerbating the negative impacts that the limestone quarry has on the surrounding karst environment,” according to the report."
Huh?
So maybe the DoE could not determine with 100% certainty that the quarry's operations caused this sinkhole -- and likely others as well -- but it sounds very likely.
IOW, if there were a civil lawsuit over this, the plaintiff would have a good chance of prevailing.
But hey, why take any action? That would be rash. Let's see where the next sinkhole forms. Maybe it'll be on I-70 in front of a school bus.
As far as thus story goes, it doesn't explain much. The story should link to the full report.
This is the most obsurd study.
I said months ago, there is no way to ever know what caused the sink home, other than frederick county is sink hole country.
This report says nothing.
A drainage ditch? Yes, drainage ditches are all over the world.
Dumb report, waste of time.
Wow, who would of think it? Plums is a Geotechnical scientist.
[lol][lol][lol]
You’re on the right track. Technical school degreed in that arena
Oh, yeah. That qualifies you fer sheriff.
Prove it!!!
“A test in which dye is used to trace the flow of water underground ‘support the Department’s opinion that the Frederick Quarry’s dewatering operations are creating a cone of depression…’” Right before this the article says the cause couldn’t be determined. I’m confused.
Supports, but doesn’t confirm. Does lend credence to what most of us thought was the cause.
[thumbup][thumbup] Dwasserba.
There seems to be a long term problem with the quarry. One issue is there is no appetite to actually do a proper geotechnical study. It looks like there is a fear of what such a study would find and the implications of having to shut that quarry if it were found to be a threat to public safety.
