Monocacy Sinkhole
A large sinkhole at Monocacy Boulevard and East South Street is shown in June.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

A sinkhole that closed part of Monocacy Boulevard for several months this summer was caused by its location near a drainage ditch and by a previous sinkhole less than 100 feet away, the Maryland Department of the Environment determined.

The sinkhole on the north side of Monocacy Boulevard began as a small hole that appeared in a drainage swale on the side of Monocacy Boulevard, about 200 feet east of the intersection with South Street, on May 4.

It seems strange that there's no mention of the three huge sinkholes that opened up in the parking lot of the shopping center just up the street from this one on Monocacy boulevard. Seems to me they're all related due to the proximity.

Quote:

"The Department of the Environment investigation couldn’t determine whether the dewatering activities of the nearby Frederick Quarry were a proximate cause of the sinkhole.

A test in which dye is used to trace the flow of water underground “support the Department’s opinion that the Frederick Quarry’s dewatering operations are creating a cone of depression and exacerbating the negative impacts that the limestone quarry has on the surrounding karst environment,” according to the report."

Huh?

So maybe the DoE could not determine with 100% certainty that the quarry's operations caused this sinkhole -- and likely others as well -- but it sounds very likely.

IOW, if there were a civil lawsuit over this, the plaintiff would have a good chance of prevailing.

But hey, why take any action? That would be rash. Let's see where the next sinkhole forms. Maybe it'll be on I-70 in front of a school bus.

As far as thus story goes, it doesn't explain much. The story should link to the full report.

This is the most obsurd study.

I said months ago, there is no way to ever know what caused the sink home, other than frederick county is sink hole country.

This report says nothing.

A drainage ditch? Yes, drainage ditches are all over the world.

Dumb report, waste of time.

pdl603

Wow, who would of think it? Plums is a Geotechnical scientist.

[lol][lol][lol]

You’re on the right track. Technical school degreed in that arena

Oh, yeah. That qualifies you fer sheriff.

Prove it!!!

“A test in which dye is used to trace the flow of water underground ‘support the Department’s opinion that the Frederick Quarry’s dewatering operations are creating a cone of depression…’” Right before this the article says the cause couldn’t be determined. I’m confused.

Supports, but doesn’t confirm. Does lend credence to what most of us thought was the cause.

[thumbup][thumbup] Dwasserba.

There seems to be a long term problem with the quarry. One issue is there is no appetite to actually do a proper geotechnical study. It looks like there is a fear of what such a study would find and the implications of having to shut that quarry if it were found to be a threat to public safety.

