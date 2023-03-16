Two people were killed in a crash on U.S. 40 between Myersville and the Washington County line Thursday afternoon after one vehicle hit another head on, police said.
The people who died had not been publicly identified while police were trying to notify their families, Maryland State Police Sgt. Freysz said in an interview Thursday.
There were no other injuries, Freysz said.
One vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, had heavy front-end damage, while the other sustained heavy fire damage along the shoulder of the road.
Freysz said the Nissan Sentra was heading east on U.S. 40, when, for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line.
It then crashed head on into another vehicle that was traveling west, he said. The vehicle that was hit immediately caught fire.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services wrote in a post on Facebook that that vehicle was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. There also was a brush fire nearby, according to the Facebook post.
Crews extinguished the vehicle fire "within minutes" and the brush fire within 20 minutes, according to the post.
State police and Fire and Rescue received reports of a vehicle crash around 3 p.m., Freysz said. It was initially reported that a motorcycle was involved, but that was not true, he said.
The crash happened around the 10800 block of U.S. 40, he said.
