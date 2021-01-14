The northbound lane of Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick between Hayward Road and Christopher’s Crossing will be closed for utility work through late January, according to the city.
A detour will be used from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 26.
Local northbound traffic will be able to access businesses, while southbound traffic will be maintained.
The utility work is for the construction of a Sheetz store, according to the city.
— Ryan Marshall
