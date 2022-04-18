Dozens of volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel received awards and recognition Monday for their service to the community.
The honors were part of an annual awards ceremony held by the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and Ladies Auxiliary.
“The stories you hear tonight are just a mere snapshot of the hundreds of thousands of hours of service that’s provided by the volunteer members of our service to their community,” county Department of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe said at the start of the ceremony.
Community members packed the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company’s events hall for the ceremony. Those in attendance included current and former career and volunteer fire and rescue personnel, as well as elected officials from county and state governments.
The association presented its Firefighter Medal of Valor to Joshua Barrett, a member of the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, for watching out for the safety of a fellow firefighter while responding to the two-alarm fire in Ijamsville last August that resulted in the death of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird.
Barrett was the second firefighter helping to operate a hose, battling the fire from inside the home’s garage. As he and others fought the blaze, he determined there was a hole in the floor — in a different part of the home from where Laird was. A firefighter operating the nozzle, however, didn’t immediately see it and was attempting to move forward.
Barrett grabbed the top strap on the back of his fellow firefighter’s oxygen tank and pulled him back from the hole and from imminent harm, said M. Shane Darwick, director of volunteer fire and rescue services for the county.
The association recognized Jason Loveless, an assistant chief for the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company, as the Firefighter of the Year.
Loveless spearheaded the formation of the Frederick County Wildland Team, the first of its kind in Maryland, and has held impromptu training sessions to pass on knowledge of new rescue and lifesaving techniques, said Lisa Miller, vice president for the Ladies Auxiliary.
Loveless could not attend, so his mother accepted the award on his behalf.
The association awarded its EMS Medal of Valor to Jamontrez Williams, a member of Junior Fire Company No. 2, for rescuing a girl before she drowned last summer.
Units from Walkersville were dispatched in June to a call for someone losing consciousness. Williams happened to be nearby when the call went out and he went to the scene to investigate before responders got there, said Eric Smothers, second vice president for the association.
Williams arrived to find a teenage girl drowning at the bottom of a pool, and he jumped in the water to retrieve her. He performed CPR and resuscitated her.
When EMS units arrived, the girl was sitting up and alert, and she was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital.
The EMS Member of the Year, named for Dr. James Marrone, dubbed the father of EMS in the county, went to Teresa Demory-Taylor of the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Company.
Demory-Taylor has served as an emergency medical technician for 22 years. During the last two years, she responded to emergency calls while also serving as the company’s secretary.
She was recognized for establishing a blood pressure check station at community events and for her efforts in company recruitment.
The association distributed dozens of awards to volunteer firefighters, EMS personnel and auxiliary members over the course of the evening. Ten volunteer fire and rescue personnel were inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame, the most that can be inducted each year.
“Without volunteers, we are in a world of hurt,” County Council Vice President Michael Blue said. “I congratulate the award nominees. I also want to thank those who are not nominated, because what you do cannot be replaced.”
