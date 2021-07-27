In brief
Water main work to cause East Patrick Street delays
One lane of East Patrick Street on the east side of Frederick is expected to be shut down for several hours Wednesday as repairs are made to a water main.
The right lane of westbound East Patrick Street will be closed from 1301 E. Patrick to the intersection with Monocacy Boulevard as workers from the city of Frederick’s Water Department do repair and maintenance work on a water main, according to a city news release.
Road and water disruptions are expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
