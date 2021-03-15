Work by the city's water department will lead to some temporary service disruptions and minor traffic changes in Frederick's Shab Row area on Tuesday.

The water department will be repairing water valves in the area around Shab Row on East Street, and residents and shops on East Second Street and North East Street will have temporary disruption of their water service, according to a city news release.

The northbound lane of North East Street will also be closed between Church and Second streets, along with one travel lane of East Second Street.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post.

