Frederick County snowplow crews got a test run Monday morning for a predicted snowstorm expected to hit Maryland during Wednesday afternoon’s rush hour. The storm could drop a foot of snow or more on the Frederick area.
The county will be under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday morning through early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
While much of the county was drenched with rain Sunday night and Monday, county crews had some spots in the mountains around Sabillasville and Wolfsville where they had to move an inch or more of snow off the roads, said Mike Ramsburg, superintendent of Frederick County’s Office of Highway Operations.
County and state road crews were keeping a cautious eye on the forecast Monday, waiting to see how the storm that’s expected to arrive Wednesday develops.
The snow is expected to start Wednesday morning and continue all day into early Thursday morning, said James Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Frederick County is expected to get 12 to 18 inches, with the higher totals coming near the Pennsylvania border, he said.
While areas to the east should see less snow and more rain, that’s not expected to be the case for Frederick County.
“Frederick County is right in the bullseye right now,” Lee said.
Travel could be difficult, and the high temperature Wednesday is expected to be in the upper 20s with a near 100 percent chance of snow.
On Wednesday night, lows could reach the low 20s, and the chance of snow remains the same.
While western Maryland has already gotten some snow, Wednesday will be the first time most crews around the state will take their equipment out on the road, Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for the State Highway Administration, said Monday.
With the storm expected to hit during the Wednesday afternoon rush hour and continue into Thursday, Christian urged drivers who don’t have to be on the roads to stay at home.
The highway administration will have to wait and see how the storm is developing before they decide when they’ll start treating the roads around the state, Christian said.
But she’s not anticipating any serious problems.
“We’re ready. We just need the precipitation,” she said.
The state has $71 million budgeted for winter storm response to handle the 18,200 miles of roads around Maryland it’s responsible for treating, according to an SHA fact sheet.
There are 387,000 tons of rock salt stored at 93 facilities around the state, as well as 1.7 million gallons of brine at 77 sites, 40,000 tons of sand and crushed stone and 100,000 gallons of magnesium chloride, all of which can be loaded onto as many as 2,700 vehicles.
With last year’s mild winter and a few years having passed since the county had a major snowstorm, Wednesday will be the first time some newer drivers have worked under real storm conditions, Ramsburg said.
But, like Christian, he believed his crews are ready to handle the storm as they head out Wednesday.
The county is fully stocked with about 24,000 tons of salt, he said, which will be loaded onto 51 large county salt trucks, 16 1-ton trucks and 44 contracted trucks.
While the COVID-19 pandemic won’t affect the drivers out on the road alone in their trucks, the county is taking precautions in other areas, Ramsburg said.
Drivers will maintain social distancing protocols when they come back to the satellite facilities to eat or get some sleep between shifts, and some drivers will go home to sleep or be put up in hotels, which Ramsburg said they’ve never done before. They’ll also get carryout meals rather than stopping at restaurants to eat, he said.
Reporter Hannah Himes contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.