As Memorial Day weekend approaches to signal the traditional start of summer, state and local road officials are reflecting on a winter that required dramatically less use of the rock salt their jurisdictions stockpile for winter weather.
Mike Ramsburg, superintendent of Frederick County's Department of Highway Operations, said this past winter was by far the mildest that anyone he's talked to can remember.
In an average year, the county uses 15,000 to 20,000 tons of rock salt to prepare and treat county roads for winter weather, he said. The highest total in recent years was 31,000 tons in the winter of 2019-20.
Over the past winter, the county used 3,944 tons.
County road crews did some pretreating of roads countywide for a snow event in mid-December, but otherwise their work was limited to a few small events in the mountains in the northern part of the county, Ramsburg said.
Frederick County averages 30 to 36 inches of snowfall in the northern regions near the Pennsylvania border, and 25 to 27 inches in southern parts of the county, said Austin Mansfield of the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service doesn't have anyone to track snowfall totals in the county itself. An observer in Damascus recorded half an inch of snowfall in February, one-tenth of an inch in January, and only traces of snow in November, December, and March, Mansfield said.
Around Maryland, the State Highway Administration usually uses about 200,000 tons of salt in a typical winter, spokeswoman Shantee Felix wrote in an email.
This winter, it used about 29,000 of the 390,000 tons it typically keeps in storage, she wrote.
The city of Frederick used 100 to 150 tons over the winter, compared to a usual range of 2,000 to 3,000 tons, wrote Mike Winpigler, superintendent of the city's Street Maintenance Department.
While the mild winter left pretty much everyone with surpluses, the unpredictability of weather from one year to the next won't necessarily mean jurisdictions will spend less in the coming year.
Rock salt is a recurring line item in the city's snow removal budget, so how much was used this year won't affect next year's budget, Winpigler wrote.
The state's salt budget is based on how much is used, Felix wrote, so it can change from year to year.
The county's budget of a little more than $2.5 million will stay the same despite the small usage this year, in order to not risk a shortage next year, Ramsburg said.
The county used about $400,000 worth of salt to both treat roads and fill a new expanded salt barn.
Some leftover money will be used to buy equipment for the county to make brine to treat the roads, while the rest will go back into the county's general budget, he said.
Highway officials said they won't let their guards down after one mild winter.
Frederick County historically gets a major snow event every six or seven years, Ramsburg said, somewhat warily.
“We're unfortunately due for one,” he said.
