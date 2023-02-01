U.S. 15 Crash

A woman was flown to an area trauma center Wednesday afternoon after the car she was riding in was struck by a pickup truck as the car was crossing the northbound lanes of U.S. 15.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A woman was flown to an area trauma center Wednesday afternoon after a crash on U.S. 15, north of Frederick, authorities said. 

The woman, who was not identified, was in cardiac arrest when the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the scene, Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell wrote in a text message. 

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel