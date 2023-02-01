A woman was flown to an area trauma center Wednesday afternoon after a crash on U.S. 15, north of Frederick, authorities said.
The woman, who was not identified, was in cardiac arrest when the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the scene, Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell wrote in a text message.
Authorities performed CPR on the woman and were able regain a pulse, she wrote. The woman was later flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.
Two other people were involved in the crash, but both refused services, Campbell wrote.
At around 4:05 p.m, Maryland State Police received a report of a crash on U.S. 15, near Biggs Ford Road, said Maryland State Police Cpl. Sean Slattery.
A silver Hyundai was traveling south on U.S. 15, and was attempting to turn left onto Biggs Ford Road, he said. A man, who was not identified, was driving the vehicle, and the woman was in the passenger seat.
A white Ford F-150 pulling a trailer was traveling north on U.S. 15, when it hit the Hyundai as it was crossing the northbound lanes, Slattery said.
The driver of the truck was the only occupant in the vehicle, he said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel