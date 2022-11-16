A woman was injured in a head-on collision near Ijamsville Wednesday morning, police said.
The woman had non-life threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital, Maryland State Police Cpl. Daniel Rishell said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Debris from the crash littered the intersection of Whiskey Road and Fingerboard Road. The front of a Subaru Outback, which the injured woman was driving, was demolished.
Several feet away, a work truck that was involved in the crash sat on the shoulder of Fingerboard Road. The truck also sustained front-end damage.
According to Rishell, a report of the collision was made at 9:29 a.m. A Tesla was traveling east on Fingerboard Road with the work truck behind it. The driver of the Tesla was attempting to turn left onto Whiskey Road, he said.
The truck, which was approaching the Tesla from behind, was attempting to avoid hitting the Tesla, Rishell said. The work truck swerved into the opposite lane to avoid hitting the Tesla, but clipped the back of it, he said.
At the same time, the Subaru Outback was traveling west, Rishell said. The work truck and Subaru collided head on.
Jessica Campbell, of Monrovia, said she saw the crash scene and pulled over to the side of the road. She ran to the Subaru, where the woman was, and got the glass off of her, she said.
To reduce the risk of paralysis, she put one hand on the woman's forehead and another hand on the side of her head to immobilize the woman's neck. Campbell said she’s in the medical field and has a background as a neuromuscular therapist.
“She needed to be stabilized,” she said. Campbell said she held the woman like this until paramedics arrived.
The driver and passenger of the work truck said they were generally okay after the crash.
As of 11 a.m, the road was back open, Rishell said.
