A woman who was hit by a foul ball during a Frederick Keys game last week — forcing the game to be suspended — said she is still feeling the effects.
Judy Hill, 49, of Ijamsville, was sitting on the first base side of Harry Grove Stadium when a Keys player hit a foul ball. She was turned around in her seat, talking to her kids.
When she turned back around, the ball hit her left eye.
The team trainer and onsite EMS treated her until an ambulance came and took her to the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, Mike Hill, 50, Judy's husband, wrote in an email on Saturday.
The couple was at the game with their two kids.
Mike wrote that his wife had minor bruising to her eye, but no damage to the optic nerve or retina or any of her skull.
In an interview Monday, Judy said she had to get six stitches around her eye.
“The Keys triage team and Frederick County EMS were amazing, my wife was in shock from the whole thing and they got her situated and transported and made all the difference in her getting treated,” Mike wrote.
The Keys were playing the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. They suspended the game after the incident.
Judy said she has been remaining positive since the incident, but on Monday, she was feeling frustrated.
She had trouble seeing after the initial incident. Her vision has improved, but it is still “blurry and hazy”, she said. She thought it would be better by now.
Judy works in a communications position and has to look at a computer screen all day.
At the same time, she realized the injury could have been worse. “It was not a hit to the temple,” she said.
Judy said the incident wasn’t anyone’s fault, but she didn't think the stadium has enough netting to protect the crowd from foul balls.
The Keys general manager could not be reached for comment late Monday afternoon.
“I won’t be going to any minor league games anytime soon,” Judy said.
