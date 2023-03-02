I-70 Crash
Buy Now

A single vehicle crash occurred on I-70 west just near New Market about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Traffic on the highway was backed up several miles. The single occupant of the car was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries, according to State Police on the scene.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A woman was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 70 west near New Market, authorities said. 

The woman was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. 

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription