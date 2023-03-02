A woman was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 70 west near New Market, authorities said.
The woman was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
There were no other vehicles involved, Maryland State Police Sgt. Joshua Bonneville said during an interview Thursday morning.
The woman was the sole occupant in the vehicle, Senior Trooper Douglas Hopkins, who responded to the scene, said Thursday afternoon.
At around 8:28 a.m, according to the DFRS Facebook post, Fire and Rescue received a call for a vehicle that had rolled over on I-70 west, in the area of Mussetter Road, and someone was trapped.
A woman driving a Chevrolet Traverse lost control of her vehicle and ran off the right side of the road, Hopkins said. Police don't know what caused the woman to lose control, he said.
The SUV hit a number of trees and rolled over, Hopkins said.
Rescuers managed to get the woman out of the SUV, a Facebook post from the department said.
The east and westbound I-70 lanes were closed for about 20 minutes to allow for the helicopter to land, Hopkins said. The westbound right and middle lanes were closed for a little over an hour, he said, but were open as of 12:45 p.m.
