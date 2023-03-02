I-70 Crash
A single vehicle crash occurred on I-70 west just near New Market about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Traffic on the highway was backed up several miles. The single occupant of the car was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries, according to State Police on the scene.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A woman was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 70 west near New Market, authorities said.

The woman was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

