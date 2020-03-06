A Virginia woman who was struck by a freight train near the Point of Rocks MARC station Thursday morning remained in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to a hospital spokesman.
Natalie Green, 36, of Waterford, was crossing a walkway when she was struck by the train just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
She was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
She remained in critical condition Friday, hospital spokesman Bill Seiler said in an email Friday afternoon.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the conductor and engineer were aboard the freight train, which was carrying vehicles, and that the audible signal had been sounded before the train approached the walkway, according to Maryland State Police.
Witnesses at the station confirmed that account, according to police.
I hope she makes it, I saw her get hit by that train from the platform. It's a miracle that she was alive after being hit. Many prayers to her and her family. I cant imagine what shes going through
I can't imagine how traumatic it must have been to even witness that. Awful.
Cannot imagine. How did she not see or hear the train? What was she doing when she was hit?
