The city of Frederick will begin work soon on a water main project along 7th Street that is expected to continue into the summer of 2021.
Design work on the project is expected to start in the coming days and last two to three weeks. It will involve temporary lane closures, but traffic disruption should be minimal, said Ben Arneson, the city’s water superintendent, in an email Tuesday.
A timeline for the construction phase will be developed after the design phase is complete, he said.
The project will stretch from Max Kehne Park near U.S. 15 to North Market Street, and will eventually close the section of the street between Market and Bentz streets to pedestrians and traffic during the construction.
The hope is to only keep it closed during working hours, Arneson said.
It will also involve temporary road closures as the project progresses, as well as night work along Motter Avenue.
The city, the Frederick Police Department, and Mid Atlantic Utilities – which will perform the work – have coordinated to make sure that access to Frederick Health Hospital remains open at all times during the work, according to a city release.
The project will replace two 10-inch water mains between the park and North Market Street, which date back to the 1930s, with one 12-inch main.
There have been two water main breaks on West Seventh Street between Bentz and Market streets in the past 18 months, Arneson said in February.
The project will also involve extensive work on the utilities around the park and fountain at Market and Seventh streets, although not directly on the fountain or park.
The project is being done by Mid Atlantic Utilities, and is expected to cost about $3 million.
