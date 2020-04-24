A bridge over the Monocacy River in southern Frederick County is expected to re-open to two-way traffic Monday, after more than a year of work.
But weekday lane closures will continue on the bridge on Md. 28 while workers finish the replacement project over the summer, according to the State Highway Administration.
The bridge is closed over the weekend while crews remove the concrete barriers that were put in place to reduce the bridge to one lane with alternating traffic during the work.
After the closure, single-lane closures will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays while the work is finished.
The remaining work includes steel painting, some overhead repairs, and some work under and next to the bridge, as well as some routine landscaping and clean-up, SHA spokeswoman Sherry Christian said in an email Friday.
During the project, crews replaced the bridge's deck and sections of the bridge's steel steel truss structure, made improvements to the concrete bridge piers, and removed debris that had collected beneath the bridge, Christian said.
The $8.4 million rehabilitation project on the bridge began in 2018, while the first closures and lane adjustments began in June 2019.
Md. 28 runs from Point of Rocks into Montgomery County through the communities of Dickerson and Darnestown to Rockville.
The section of Md. 28 with the bridge is used by about 9,300 vehicles per day.
The bridge, built in 1931, was deemed structurally deficient in 2015 because of the condition of its deck, although the bridge itself was structurally sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.