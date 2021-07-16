A bridge over the Monocacy River on Md. 28 in southern Frederick County will be closed over three upcoming weekends while the State Highway Administration repairs some steel and applies a protective chemical seal to the bridge deck.
The bridge will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Fridays through 5 a.m. the following Monday on July 23-26, July 30-Aug. 2, and Aug. 6-9.
A detour during the weekend closures will use Md. 109, Md. 355, Md. 80 and Md. 85.
There will also be flagging operations in place from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning July 19, so that crews can finish work on the bridge. The work is expected to be done next month, according to SHA.
The work is the first time that major structural work has been done on the bridge since it was built in 1931.
