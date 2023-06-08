Contract discussions have delayed work on a bridge over Interstate 70 near New Market, with no clear sign when it might resume.
The State Highway Administration is negotiating with a new contractor for the replacement project for the bridge on Md. 75 that crosses over I-70, after the previous contractor was removed from the project in February.
In February, the state announced that the contractor for the project, Woodbine-based Greenbridge Construction, had been removed for what the state said was an inability to fulfill its contractual requirements.
In an email Thursday, Zachary Gilreath, a lawyer representing Greenbridge Construction, declined to comment on the firm’s removal.
Company owner Chris Brackins said that a claim has been filed with the state for improper termination from the project.
On May 8, SHA posted on a website for updates about the project that a bonding company, which is required for contracts on state projects to ensure completion, had recently selected a new contractor and work was expected to restart within the next month.
Contractual details for selecting the new contractor are still being worked out, so work can resume, SHA spokesman Daniel Allman wrote in an email Thursday.
While part of the bridge’s interior lanes and median remain closed, one lane of traffic has been kept open since the start of construction in April 2022.
Originally built in 1971, the bridge is used by an average of 20,000 vehicles per day, according to the State Highway Administration.
While the bridge is considered safe, the driving surface was nearing the end of its useful life, leading to the resurfacing project.
The $5 million project also includes painting bridge beams and repairing the bridge’s concrete supports.
The state’s website for the project listed its expected completion time as the fall of 2023.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:
@RMarshallFNP
(2) comments
Can anything ever go right with road projects around here?
Not when the process is biased in favor of union labor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.