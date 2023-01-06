Work on a bridge on Md. 75 near New Market will lead to a lane closure and some detours on Monday and Tuesday, according to the State Highway Administration.
Crews will repair the bridge on Md. 75 over Interstate 70 between 9 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to an SHA news release.
Workers will repair depressions on the road surface and apply a new layer of asphalt to the roadway.
The work will require closing the northbound lane of Md. 75 while the work is underway.
Drivers on northbound Md. 75 will be detoured onto eastbound I-70 before the bridge, then to the Md. 27 Exit to access westbound I-70 back to Md. 75, according to SHA.
Workers will use electronic signs, barrels, and cones to alert drivers and guide them through the detour.
Workers are also in the midst of a larger deck replacement project on the Md. 75 bridge.
The $4.8 million project includes repairing the bridge's concrete supports and repainting bridge beams, as well as replacing the bridge deck.
Work began in April and has included removing the two interior travel lanes and raised median in the middle of the bridge on Md. 75, as well as the construction of a concrete barrier around the Md. 75 bridge pier.
The project is expected to be finished by the summer or fall of 2023, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said Friday.
The bridge, which was built in 1971, handles an average of 20,000 vehicles a day, according to an SHA website.
