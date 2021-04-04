Two projects will impact traffic on Md. 77 near Thurmont beginning Wednesday, according to the State Highway Administration.
A pipe replacement will close Md. 77 between Old Mill Road and Old Frederick Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic will be detoured.
Meanwhile, a patching and resurfacing project on Md. 77 between Md. 76 and Sunny Way will begin Wednesday.
The work will cause single lane closures with a flagging operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Flaggers will be posted on side streets along Md. 77 to direct traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.