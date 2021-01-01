On June 5, a march against police violence and for racial justice brought thousands of people to the streets of downtown Frederick and the area around the Baker Park bandshell.
The event was one of several that made racial and economic fairness a focus in and by the city in 2020.
Much of the Frederick Board of Aldermen's time in 2020 was spent dealing with the various effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city and its budget.
But the city also took several steps to increase equality and fairness in its operations and programs.
In July, the aldermen approved a resolution by Alderman Derek Shackelford to declare racism a public health crisis in the city.
The resolution commits the city to “honestly and directly addressing minority health inequities, education, employment practices, economic mobility, and other factors that impact the social determinants of health.”
It also dedicates the city to setting up a comprehensive plan to include racial equity and social justice principles and strategies in its operations, programs and community engagement; encourage the mayor to include plans for racial equity and social justice in the city's strategic planning and budgeting processes; and have city departments collect data by race in department staffing, procurement, contracting, and other areas, among other provisions.
In August, the board voted to approve a resolution by Alderman Kelly Russell to incorporate equity as a fundamental value in the city's operations.
The resolution commits the city to a “continual evaluation” of its documents and operations to make sure they’re equitable and fix any problems; to broaden public outreach to address more of the diverse language and communications needs in the community; and to consider future policies in terms of how they show equity.
It also acknowledges that historical inequity and unequal treatment have become embedded in the policies and practices of institutions, including governments, and the city must recognize and try to correct or mitigate the impacts those inequities have had on marginalized and underrepresented communities.
The aldermen in December approved an agreement for up to $100,000 with a company that will provide training, identify barriers to change and take other steps to improve diversity and inclusion in the city's operations and workforce.
The agreement provides 13 specific priorities for the third year of the city's diversity and inclusion program designed to increase the racial, cultural, and ethnic diversity of the city's workforce.
