The groups connecting the city of Frederick and its neighborhoods should include another layer of citizen representatives to improve communication, a committee recommended.
The city's 12 Neighborhood Advisory Councils could each elect a liaison to sit on a citywide committee that would identify common themes coming from the various councils, an ad hoc committee on neighborhood engagement voted Tuesday.
The liaison could prioritize issues for attention and inform the city of the important issues and needs.
While the structure of how the process would work still has to be identified, the committee's decision will be included in recommendations it submits to the mayor and aldermen.
The committee voted 5-2 to approve the liaison recommendation.
Committee members Libby Taylor, Liz Tinker, Natalie Gipson, Gayle Petersen, and Jacqueline Parks voted in favor of the recommendation.
Committee members Lance English and Jenifer Rodriguez were opposed.
Committee member Kevin Sellner was absent.
Currently, each NAC has several coordinators who organize meetings and help identify concerns. An engagement coordinator from the city can help address issues.
The new layer of NAC liaisons would be between those two layers, and help with communication between the government and residents.
The committee debated on Tuesday afternoon whether the new arrangement would help improve communication and coordination, or add another layer of bureaucracy that would only slow results.
Petersen said she thought the new structure would help focus communication on issues.
Tinker said she sees the liaisons as more specialized roles than the current coordinators. They could help train community members in the NACs' responsibilities, creating standard operating procedures for meetings, and other duties, Tinker said.
English argued that there's currently a disconnect between the city and its NACs, but everything the committee wants the new structure to do can already can be done.
Tinker said the liaison committee would improve communication and organization between the city and its NACs.
While the liaison committee could provide more eyes and ears to help identify problems, she's not sure the extra layer is necessary, Rodriguez said.
