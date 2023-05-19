Walking Historian
Ken Johnston, who is based in Philadelphia, walks along West Patrick Street in Frederick on Friday, en route to Gettysburg. Johnston, a “walking historian,” started his trek in Harpers Ferry.

Ken Johnston, a “walking artist” based in Philadelphia, passed through Frederick County on Thursday and Friday, and will continue this weekend, to commemorate Black history in areas along the walk.

He is walking from Harpers Ferry to Gettysburg.

