Weeks after Frederick declared racism a public health crisis, officials are considering taking more action to help ensure fairness in the city’s processes.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell is proposing a resolution to recognize equity as a fundamental value for the city.
The aldermen are scheduled to discuss the resolution at a workshop Wednesday.
It comes more than a week after the city approved a resolution by Alderman Derek Shackelford to make racism a public health crisis in the city.
Russell’s resolution seeks to make equity “the foundation upon which we make the commitment to act to promote justice and fairness in the creation and implementation of priorities, policies, programs, and legislation.”
Equity doesn’t mean that everyone gets the same thing, just that everyone is treated fairly and gets the same opportunity, Russell said.
It includes things such as increasing access to the sign language or non-English speaking communities, or looking at capital projects to make sure they don’t accidentally divide the communities they’re trying to help, she said.
Under the terms of the resolution, the city would commit to: a comprehensive review of city documents to account for equity impacts and fix any deficiencies; to be more inclusive in public outreach of the various language and communication needs of the community; and to consider equity as the lens through which all future policies, practices, actions, and decisions are viewed.
The city has taken steps in recent years to support equity in its policies, such as an affirmative action plan for officers in the city’s police department, a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program Review Panel, a strategic plan for diversity and inclusion, a study to help the city strengthen its policies for disadvantaged businesses, and the recent resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.
The latest resolution would also “recognize and acknowledge that inequities and disparate treatment have, over generations, become institutionalized to varying degrees in the policies and practices of many organizations, including governments.” It would also “recognize these past actions that have been exclusionary or had disparate impacts on marginalized and underrepresented communities and take actions to correct or mitigate the resulting unfairness.”
The secret is to make sure that equity can be applied to all the different ways that the city works, according to Russell.
“There are so many prisms that you have to make sure you’re looking at everything in a holistic way,” Russell said.
