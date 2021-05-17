State Sen. Michael Hough announced this morning he's seeking the Republican nomination for the 2022 Frederick County executive contest.
In a Facebook post announcing his bid Monday, Hough said, “We cannot let Frederick County become Montgomery County North with overcrowding, congested roads, high taxes and crime.”
A former state delegate and past chairman of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee, Hough assumed his current seat in the state Senate's 4th District in 2015. This past session in Annapolis was his first as House Minority Whip.
In his day job, Hough works as West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney’s (R) chief of staff.
Several Democrats have already announced candidacies to succeed County Executive Jan Gardner, who is serving her second and final term. Among them are Daryl Boffman, the executive director of public affairs for Frederick County Public Schools and a former member of the school board, and County Council members Jessica Fitzwater and Kai Hagen.
The primaries will be held June 28, 2022, and the general election is Nov. 8, 2022.
Hagen, Fitzwater, and Boffman have a near zero chance. Hough has a better chance but needs to prove he can do the job to the constituency.
Too late, Hough. I mean, what will you do to reduce population and crime? You have no control over those. Sheesh.
ZERO experience in overseeing multi million dollar budgets in a C level position, ZERO experience in managing a staff of thousands, ZERO experience in business. Does not have a chance against Daryl Boffman.
The right person for the county executive.
Why?
