Four of Frederick’s five aldermen will seek to keep their seats in the city’s upcoming election, with Derek Shackelford’s announcement Friday that he intends to run for reelection.
“I want to personally thank each of you for your support over the last 4 years,” Shackelford emailed supporters. “Together we have been able to make progress for our residents and city. Yet, the work is still not finished. There is still more work to do. This is why I ask for your vote to be re-elected to the Board of Aldermen.”
Shackelford joins fellow incumbents Kelly Russell, Ben MacShane and Donna Kuzemchak and challengers Katie Nash, Chris Sparks and Robert Van Rens among the Democrats seeking nominations in September’s primary. There were no Republican candidates listed on the city website as of Monday evening.
Alderman Roger Wilson is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor.
The city’s primary is scheduled for Sept. 14, and the general election for Nov. 2.
Shackelford had held off on announcing his decision, deciding whether an alderman’s seat was the best way he could serve the community, he said.
He said he believes there’s still work to be done toward his goals of increasing equity in the city and helping make the city work for everyone.
He also hopes to work toward finding solutions to housing affordability in a second term.
A Frederick native, Shackelford said it’s been a privilege to serve in his hometown. He thinks the current aldermen have worked well together overall.
“We haven’t always agreed, which I think is a good thing,” he said.
But on the big things, he thinks the board has done well.
Along with a degree in political science from George Mason University, Shackelford has a Master of Divinity degree and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Wesley Theological Seminary. He is the pastor of Buckeystown United Methodist Church and CEO of the nonprofit organization City of Hope.
