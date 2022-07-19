Primary Election Day Brad Young
Brad Young, a Democratic candidate for County Council at-large, loads a campaign sign into a truck at the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club polling place Tuesday morning with voting underway on Primary Election Day.

The counting of mail-in and provisional ballots will have major impacts on the leadership of the Frederick County Council, as the body's president and vice president both trail challengers after the tallying of early and Election Day voting.

Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer trailed challenger Jazmin DiCola by 297 votes — 1,290 to 993 — in the District 3 Democratic primary.

