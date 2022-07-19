The counting of mail-in and provisional ballots will have major impacts on the leadership of the Frederick County Council, as the body's president and vice president both trail challengers after the tallying of early and Election Day voting.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer trailed challenger Jazmin DiCola by 297 votes — 1,290 to 993 — in the District 3 Democratic primary.
Meanwhile, Council Vice President Michael Blue trailed challenger Mason Carter — 2,587 to 2,068 — in the District 5 Republican race.
Those results were based on early-voting totals, plus 83 of 83 precincts on Primary Election Day.
Neither Carter nor Di Cola could be reached for comment Tuesday night.
The District 3 Democratic winner will face Republican Shelley Aloi, a former Frederick alderwoman, in November. The Republican winner in District 5 will face Democrat Julianna Lufkin.
The totals do not include mail-in ballots, which will be counted starting on Thursday.
Winners of the primaries advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Councilman Phil Dacey and former Councilman Tony Chmelik led in the three-way Republican primary for two at-large nominations, with 10,385 and 7,867 votes, respectively.
The third Republican candidate, Dylan Diggs, had 7,073 votes.
The two Democratic winners will face Democrats Brad Young and Renee Knapp, who did not face a contested primary.
Dacey was a Frederick alderman before being elected to the council in 2018. Chmelik served on Frederick County’s first County Council from 2014 to 2018.
Diggs is a contractor for the U.S. State Department.
Young has served three terms on the county’s Board of Education, while Knapp is a former board member for the Women’s Democratic League of Frederick County and former member of the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee.
Dacey said he believes the general election climate is shaping up as a good one for Republicans, who are “fired up” for the race.
He said he’s sensed a reaction among voters to government overreach, such as keeping schools closed too long and requiring masks during the COVID-19.
Dacey said he’s sometimes been a lonely voice on the council, but he’s always voted his conscience and it’s gratifying that voters recognized that.
The County Council has seven seats — two at large and five by district.
In District 1, which includes Middletown, Brunswick, Burkittsville, and areas west of Urbana, Republican John Distel, with 1,896 votes, led Bill Miskell, who had 1,571.
The winner will face incumbent Democrat Jerry Donald in November.
Miskell coached the Middletown High School girls basketball team to a state championship in 2006, and also coached at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, while Distel is a sergeant in the internal affairs division of the Montgomery County Police Department.
Donald, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, is a teacher at Middletown High School, and will be seeking his third term on the council in November. He received 639 votes during the early-voting period.
Donald has won narrow victories in both general elections, with 50% of the vote in 2014 and 50.7% in 2018.
In District 2, which includes New Market, Mount Airy, and parts of Urbana, Republican Councilman Steve McKay led challenger Casie Chang, 1,848 to 1,573.
The winner will face Democrat Lisa Jarosinski, who McKay defeated in 2018, in November.
In District 3, Di Cola pulled ahead of Keegan-Ayer after trailing by 25 votes in early voting.
The District 4 primaries featured three Republicans and four Democrats, in a district that extends from eastern Frederick into parts of eastern Frederick County.
The district has been represented for two terms by Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, who was leading in the race for county executive Tuesday.
Republicans John Fer, Chaz Packan, and Steve Valentino sought their party’s nomination, while Democrats Nicholas Augustine, Kavonte Duckett, John Funderburk, and Betty Law competed for their party’s spot on the ballot.
Fer led the Republicans with 724 votes, to 585 for Packan and 482 for Valentino. For the Democrats, Duckett had 1,132 votes, Funderburk had 536, Law had 564, and Augustine had 279.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
