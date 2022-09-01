New Market Speed Cameras
Vehicles drive by one of the new speed cameras on Main Street in New Market on Thursday. For a 30-day period starting on Sept. 9, the cameras will take images and issue warnings for vehicles speeding. After that, violators will be fined $40.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Speed cameras were installed in the town of New Market last week, but motorists will not have to worry about fines until October.

School zone speed cameras were installed last week on Main Street from the first block to the 100 block.

