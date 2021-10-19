A familiar name is considering a return to Frederick politics ... sort of.
Supporters of Blaine Young, a former county commissioner and city alderman, are organizing a write-in campaign in the city’s November mayoral election.
Young said Monday the effort was being organized by Hayden Duke — a former candidate for alderman and longtime participant in local politics and government. Young said he planned to keep his job and serve as a part-time mayor if elected.
Young said he would bring in Barry Stanton, who worked as county manager when Young was president of the Board of County Commissioners, to manage the day-to-day affairs of the city as chief administrative officer, or what Young termed a “deputy mayor.”
If elected, Young would serve one term and not accept any compensation from the city, he said.
Young had earlier considered a run for mayor but expressed hesitancy about leaving his job as vice president of franchise sales and business development at NaturaLawn of America.
“I have absolutely NO interest in a political career,” Young said in a follow-up email Monday. “I have a career and work family I love very much. That is why I did not file.”
And he sounded less than optimistic about his chances, saying people don’t realize the almost insurmountable odds of organizing a write-in campaign.
Young believes a lot of Republicans in the city feel disenfranchised, like they don’t have anyone to vote for.
The Republican candidate, Steven Hammrick, faces an indictment on assault and weapons charges for an incident in July in which he allegedly pointed a rifle at a group of people during a confrontation at his apartment complex.
Hammrick told the News-Post last week that the charges are politically motivated due to his run for mayor.
Young and Hammrick face Democratic incumbent mayor Michael O’Connor and former mayor Jennifer Dougherty, who is running her own write-in campaign as a Democrat.
Duke said the charges against Hammrick, as well as his lack of participation in a campaign, were his reasons for mounting the write-in campaign for Young, as was a desire not to see O’Connor have a clear path to re-election.
While Young was often controversial while in office, Duke said he solves the biggest challenge of a write-in campaign, which is name recognition.
“They may have an opinion of him, but everybody knows him,” Duke said.
While Duke said he would prefer a full-time mayor, Young’s plan not to leave his day job wasn’t a deal breaker.
“I would rather have Blaine as a part-time mayor than Michael O’Connor as a full-time mayor,” Duke said.
Young served as an alderman from 1997 to 2001, and his father, State Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick), was the city’s mayor from 1974 to 1990.
Blaine Young was president of the Board of County Commissioners from 2010 to 2014 and ran unsuccessfully for county executive in 2014.
Serving as a Democrat as an alderman and a Republican as commissioner, Young said he’s now registered as unaffiliated.
Aside from Hammrick’s legal problems, Young would bring his own baggage to City Hall.
He was implicated in the city’s “Black Book” prostitution scandal as an alderman and arrested for soliciting a prostitute in Anne Arundel County in 2016, for which he received probation before judgement.
(9) comments
Yesterday someone commented that locally, the Republican Party can’t find a reasonable person with skills and in good standing in the community to run for office. They wouldn’t have a chance of winning in a heavily democratic town even though there’s been a Republican mayor - 12 out of the last 16 years. So, they pulled Young out of the thrash heap.🤷♂️
Having alienated many voters with his pro-development stances when previously in county government, and having embarrassed both himself and his family over the years with his extracurricular sexual dalliances (and making a laughing stock out of himself in the process,) plus admittedly "hav[ing] absolutely NO interest in a political career,” why would he even accept a write in campaign? To get his name back in the limelight? For what purpose? The voters spoke in '14, and will do so again every time he tries to run for a county office in the future. I'm a native of this county, and a staunch conservative Republican, and I despise this man as much as I do his liberal father and stepmother. All of them are bad for Maryland politics.
And to Young, I would just say that, if you're reading this, the only thing this article will do is give people all the more reason to laugh at and denigrate you, both of which you've brought on yourself.
Poor Hayden seems to forget that jan Gardner didn’t win the election because people liked her, she won because we voted Ba’Lane out.
Do you think Jennifer could do a Ralph Nader on us? Nah, even if Blaine and Jennifer run, I think Michael gets more than 50% of the votes. Just my guess.
I think there is a distinct possibility that the official Republican nominee finishes third and what’s his name finishes fourth. Unless JD’s supporters can’t spell her name.
JD absolutely must come up with a catchy jingle for how to remember to spelt her name, a and must run local radio ads every 40 minutes
I’d sooner write in Donald Trump.
I'd sooner write in Don Jr.
Harsh.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.