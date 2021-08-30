In November 2018, as Lynne Galletti sat in the audience of Linganore High School’s fall play with her cell phone turned off, a tornado hurled through Mount Airy, cracking trees, whipping up leaves and debris and momentarily lifting the roof off the T.J. Maxx located in the Twin Arch Shopping Center.
After the performance had finished, Galletti and other families in attendance took their kids out to dinner at the iHOP across the street from the department store, somehow arriving at the restaurant before the roads had closed. They were just catching up on the destruction that had been caused by the storm when — much to everyone’s surprise — the town’s mayor walked in, wearing a safety vest and holding a flashlight.
Patrick Rockinberg had been surveying the damage at T.J. Maxx and wanted to check in on the store’s employees, who had walked over to iHOP after the storm.
“And that’s just a little snippet of what he did,” Galletti said. “He was everywhere and everything to everybody.”
Rockinberg, who served as mayor and CEO of Mount Airy for 11 years, died Sunday morning from complications of cancer. He was 58.
News of his death sent Mount Airy’s small, tight-knit community — who better knew Rockinberg as “Mayor Pat” — reeling. During his tenure as mayor, Rockinberg poured himself into the town that Galletti described as his “heart and soul.” He took responsibility for tasks other officials may have left up to their staff to figure out, answering texts and emails late into the night and helping residents handle issues with their water bills.
His predecessor, Peter Helt, credited him with making Mount Airy more responsive to citizen needs, while never spending above the town’s means. But Galletti remembers him for more than that.
“Pat made everybody feel like they were his friend,” she said.
After 31 years of living in Mount Airy, Galletti now serves on the town’s council, a position she says Rockinberg talked her into pursuing, just like he had convinced her to join Mount Airy’s Streets and Roads Commission. That’s what he was good at, she said — getting people involved in their community. He knew the value of volunteering, she said, and he wanted to share it with others.
Although she was looking forward to serving the town with him, Galletti says she will now have to serve it for him.
“He was the people’s mayor,” she said. “He loved this town with all his heart.”
Leading with heart
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird remembers the meeting where he met Rockinberg. When he walked into the room, the mayor teased him that he needed a shave.
Kinnaird’s big bushy beard soon became a joke between the two men. Once, Rockinberg asked him if everyone in Thurmont looked like a mountain man.
“I said, ‘Yeah, everybody, including the women,’” Kinnaird recalled, chuckling. “‘But we’re still better looking than anybody in Mount Airy.’”
Rockinberg just laughed and smiled. “He knew it was the truth,” Kinnaird said.
Jokes aside, Kinnaird said he will remember Rockinberg for his incredible dedication to his community — a sentiment shared by many who knew the mayor.
Over the pandemic, Bill Cunnane invited Rockinberg to talk about citizenship with Troop 829B, the Boy Scout troop he leads in Mount Airy. The mayor addressed the scouts for at least 20 minutes, Cunnane remembered, then stayed for an extra half hour to answer their questions. He later came to the ceremony where Cunnane’s son was receiving his Eagle Scout Award, even though he had a scheduling conflict and couldn’t stay the whole time.
“That just tells you right there what kind of person he was,” Cunnane said.
When Rockinberg was first elected, Jack Romanell — who once served as president of the Maryland Municipal League and on New Market’s Town Council — offered to help him understand the structure of government. But Romanell never had to help him understand what it meant to be a leader, he said.
“I’m going to miss my friend very, very much,” Romanell remarked.
From feuds to friendship
When Bob King was still serving on Mount Airy’s Town Council, a fire broke out on Main Street that the town’s fire department struggled to put out. Firefighters couldn’t summon enough water from the 6-inch water main beneath the roadway, so they were left to rely on a small pond nearby to quell the flames.
Afterward, King recalled, the town knew it needed a new water main. It also knew the replacement process would disrupt life in the town while it took place. So, he and Rockinberg walked Main Street one afternoon, surveying business owners and passersby on when they would like construction to happen. They ended the day over “adult beverages,” King recalled with a laugh, and decided they engage residents in that way more often.
But the two weren’t always so close.
At the start of their relationship, “we were not friends,” King said. “We found ourselves on the opposite end of many political feuds.”
During the seven years King served on the council, however, he and Rockinberg grew to trust one another. He came to know the man as a tireless worker who was persistently honest.
“When he died yesterday, I lost my best friend,” he said.
'A pretty freaking remarkable dude'
Barry Dutton met Rockinberg on the first day of eighth grade. Or maybe it was seventh grade, he said — he can’t quite remember.
Either way, they wound up skipping school that day to hang out, Dutton recalled jollily. That’s something they wound up doing again and again as they were growing up in Berwyn Heights. They’d throw parties at Dutton’s house and make everyone run away when his dad came home.
It was at one of these parties when Dutton’s sister approached him and pointed to Rockinberg.
“‘I like that guy,’” Dutton remembers her telling him. “‘He’s like James Bond.’”
“I was like, ‘You’re kidding me,’” he said, laughing. But he introduced them nevertheless.
Years later, they became husband and wife — and Dutton became Rockinberg’s brother-in-law.
The couple moved to Mount Airy around three decades ago, Dutton said. After Dutton’s sister died, Rockinberg stayed to raise their daughter. He’d fallen in love with the town. When he became its mayor, Dutton thought it was the coolest thing.
He would walk around Mount Airy with Rockinberg when he would visit from North Dakota. Everyone seemed to know him, Dutton recalled.
“They’d be like, ‘Hey, it’s Mayor Pat! Mayor Pat!’” he said, chuckling at the memory.
He remembers following what his friend did for the town as mayor — how he would take his silly dog, Meatball, to read books at the library and organize runs and other events to bring the community together. He just cared about other people, Dutton said. He was truly selfless.
“He was a pretty freaking remarkable dude,” he said. “He was special.”
(1) comment
Lovely elegy here, well done. RIP.
