For the past 28 years, Marty Burns has started his mornings — if you could call them that — at 3:30 a.m.
It’s a 70-mile drive from his front door in Thurmont to the parking lot of the Pentagon, where he serves as director for the special programs division of the United States Marine Corps, and he wants to beat the traffic.
This schedule was easier to keep when he was younger. Now, the 55-year-old jokes that he “goes into a coma” by about 8:30 p.m. Nonetheless, up until last week, he’d find himself seated at a microphone behind a polished wooden desk inside the Thurmont Town Office every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
That will change in the coming weeks. After 22 years in office — first as a commissioner, then as mayor for 12 years and finally as a commissioner again — Burns participated in his final town meeting last Tuesday. His term expires on Halloween and he decided not to run for re-election. He’s tired, he said. The passion is gone and it’s time to give someone else a turn at the dais.
Still, he’s grateful for the chance he’s had to serve the town.
“You oughta think about it. Whoever thought that I was the right one to sit up here for 22 years, I appreciate your support in me doing it,” he remarked during Tuesday’s town meeting. “I did the best I could. We’ll leave it at that.”
Throughout his tenure, Burns earned a reputation for speaking his mind in an unvarnished and occasionally crass manner that sometimes rubbed people the wrong way. Last Tuesday, his fellow commissioners reminded him of this. Bill Buehrer told him he’d been a “pain in the ass quite often,” though they always got over it. And Bill Blakeslee, who once served with Burns in office and is now running again as a commissioner, noted that of everyone who serves on the Board of Commissioners, Burns is the only one without gray hair.
Jim Humerick, the town’s chief administrative officer, said he didn’t think he was giving away any secrets in sharing that there have been a few times he’s received a phone call from Burns the day after a particularly heated town meeting, with the commissioner asking him whether he thought he had been over the top the previous night.
“I think a few times I said 'yes,'” Humerick began.
“More than a few!” Burns cut in.
“But whether I said yes or no,” Humerick continued, smiling, “I think I always followed it with a ‘but.’ And that but was, ‘Everyone understands how passionate you are about the job you do and what we do in Thurmont.’”
More than two decades in office
Over the 22 years Burns spent as a politician in Thurmont, there is a lot he is proud to have accomplished. During his time in office, the town launched a website and started streaming its weekly meetings, Burns said.
He’s also proud to have pushed the town to erect a new building for its police department. The department used to be headquartered at the back of the old town hall building, Burns said, and didn’t have a holding cell. Instead, if an officer arrested someone, they would handcuff the person to a cast iron ring stuck through the wall of the building.
“I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” Burns recalled. “I said, ‘We’ve got to professionalize and get up with the times.’”
Knowing the town would have to raise taxes to construct a headquarters for the police department, Burns said he held multiple public hearings to garner support for the project. The new building is now located near East End Park along East Main Street and features separate holding cells for men, women and young people. It will be paid off at the end of this year, Burns said.
He’ll remember other moments from his tenure, too.
In 2006, he was sitting at his desk in the Pentagon when his phone rang. It was the White House. Thurmont’s “Challenger League” — a team composed of kids with mental and physical disabilities — had been invited to play T-ball on the South Lawn with similar teams and President George Bush and the first lady wanted to invite Burns and his wife to watch them play.
“My knees were in the back of Willie Mays . . . and my wife’s knees were in the back of Laura Bush,” Burns recalled. “It was pretty awesome.”
Six years later, some of the world’s most powerful leaders descended upon Camp David — located in Catoctin Mountain Park, some five miles away from Thurmont — for the G-8 Summit.
Protesters couldn’t occupy Camp David, so they instead gathered in Thurmont, Burns remembered. Hundreds showed up. Considering the violent clashes that had broken out during previous G-8 protests, town leaders feared the worst, Burns said. But the demonstrations occurred without a hitch.
“It went off perfectly,” he said. "[The protesters] were loud, but very peaceful, demonstrating against some of the things that were happening in other countries, trying to get the attention of their world leaders. It was pretty amazing.”
‘Here for the long haul’
After being honorably discharged from the Marines in 1989, Burns moved to Thurmont in 1991. He’s never left. Before becoming a town commissioner, he served as president of the town’s Little League. He spoke at a town meeting one night in this role, where he felt like he was treated poorly by the mayor at the time. He said this experience is what inspired him to run for public office.
Thirty years later, he and his wife, Suzanne, have no plans of moving in the near or distant future.
“We are going to be here for the long haul,” Burns said.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for Thurmont's election. Seven candidates are running for town commissioner — including incumbent Wayne Hooper — but Mayor John Kinnaird is unopposed.
No matter who is elected, Burns said one of the biggest challenges the new commission will face is determining how to spend the approximately $6 million Thurmont received under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The town should also retain focus on maintaining a slow growth rate, Burns said, and keep in mind that new residential developments would likely bring traffic congestion and more crowded local schools.
Something else town leaders should consider, Burns said, is instituting term limits for elected officials. He doesn’t think it’s good for the town for someone to serve 30 years in the same position. Incumbency is powerful and creating term limits would bring a greater flow of new opinions and ideas to the local government.
At the end of the day, Burns said he appreciates the time he spent in office. He thinks people appreciated his candor and honesty, though those same qualities could sometimes be his biggest flaws.
“For anybody I have offended, I beg their forgiveness,” he said, “but I just thank them for allowing me to serve.”
At last Tuesday’s town meeting, Kinnaird admitted that he wasn’t sure whether he liked Burns when he started serving with him on the commission. After a few meetings, though, he came to the realization that, though Burns took a “little bit of a different tact than a lot of us do,” his heart was always “squarely in what is in the best interest of Thurmont.”
Later that evening, the mayor lifted up the wooden gavel that sits on the dais in front of him during town meetings. People always ask him what he does with it, Kinnaird said, waving it around. He’s always wanted to hammer it, hard, when Burns started to speak.
“I don’t think I’ve ever gavelled you,” he remarked. Burns shook his head in agreement. “I’ve never used this gavel in anger in the last eight years.”
“So,” Kinnaird knocked it twice on the desk. “It’s been a pleasure having you.”
