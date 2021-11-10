Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners discussed plans for spending the nearly $6.7 million the town will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act at its meeting Tuesday night.
Though the town has already received nearly $3.4 million of the total amount it expects to get, Mayor John Kinnaird said he doesn’t anticipate it will receive the second installment of the money until next year.
In the meantime, however, the commissioners already have 12 projects in mind they plan to tackle with the federal dollars. It’s a list Kinnaird said he’s worked on for eight months.
The first draft included projects the mayor said he and the commissioners later realized weren’t eligible for funding under the act’s restrictions, which only cover water and sewer infrastructure, economic development and other issues, such as high-speed internet connectivity and stormwater management.
Work has already begun on some of these projects, Kinnaird said, and the board will be discussing each one in detail starting next year.
During the meeting, Commissioner Bill Buehrer noted that without the American Rescue Plan Act money, the town could not have afforded any of the projects on its list, unless it had hit residents with a tax increase.
“We can look at it and say, ‘Well, I think we should have gotten more,’ or ‘We should have gotten it this way or that way,’” he said. “I think we oughta just be grateful and say, ‘You know what, thank you. And we’re gonna use it to the best of our abilities.’”
Proposed American Rescue Plan Act Projects in Thurmont
Replacement of water and sewer mains on North Church Street from Woodside Avenue to Catoctin High School
Description: Replacement of old deteriorating water and sewer mains, along with house service connections.
Probable cost estimate:
- Engineering and design — $163,000
- On-site inspection services — $136,000
- Construction — $2,800,000
- Total — $3,099,000
Replacement of water main on Old Pryor Road and tie-in to Hillside Circle
Description: Replacement of minimally functioning water main that currently dead-ends at the end of Old Pryor Road. Continue new water main to tie in to existing main on Hillside Circle to create new loop system.
Probable cost estimate:
- Engineering and design — Completed
- Construction — $470,000 ($350,000 approved from MDE Loan — Drinking Water Quality Fund, $120,000 allocated in FY22 Water Dept. Capital Budget)
Water pumping station at 99 Radio Lane
Description: Install water pumping station to tie low pressure zone into high pressure zone to increase capacity in high pressure zone. Includes the installation of approximately 800 linear feet of new 8-inch water main.
Probable cost estimate:
- Engineering and design — $80,000
- Construction — $820,000
- Total — $900,000
MS4 stormwater upgrade projects
Description: Upgrade existing noncompliant stormwater facilities to compliant status.
Probable cost estimate:
- Engineering and design — $120,000
- Construction — $1,054,716
- Total — $1,174,716
Accounting software upgrades
Description: Replace current accounting software to assist in more efficient and effective accounting tasks, budget tracking, etc. Upgrade to new compatible utility billing software that allows customers to view accounts online and make payments online.
- Probable cost estimate: $175,000
Expansion of municipal office building
Description: Expand municipal offices to create additional office space for current staff and to provide for additional staff in the future.
Probable cost estimate:
- Engineering and design — $50,000
- Construction — $262,800
- Total — $312,800
Replace stormwater catch basins on Frederick Road
Description: Replace deteriorating stormwater catch basins with new concrete structures.
Probable cost estimate:
- Construction — $30,000
Replace and realign sewer line adjacent to Well 7
Description: Existing sewer line was installed with too many bends and angles. Line will be reconfigured to eliminate bends, eliminating friction and possible obstructions.
Probable cost estimate:
- Construction — $18,000
Storm drain repairs in Jermae Estates
Description: Replace section of 48-inch storm drain pipe in Jermae Estates that was partially collapsed.
Probable cost estimate:
- Construction — $17,385
This work has been completed and the project’s costs submitted for consideration for American Rescue Plan reimbursement.
Economic development assistance
Description: Assistance to businesses impacted by COVID-19.
- Probable cost estimate: $300,000
COVID impacts for electric, water and wastewater arrears
- Probable cost estimate: $50,000
Repairs to sewer laterals
- Probable cost estimate: $500,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.