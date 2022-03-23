Thurmont’s commissioners selected community tennis courts, a pedestrian bridge, interpretive trail signage and other projects as potential recipients for state grant funding in a Tuesday night meeting.
The commissioners listed priorities for Program Open Space, a grant program administered by Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources that provides financial and technical assistance to local subdivisions for planning, acquiring and developing recreational areas.
They agreed on seven priority projects previously selected and ranked by the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission with the understanding that only three or four of them may receive funding from the program.
In order, the commissioners agreed to prioritize:
- Completely replacing the cracked tennis courts at the Community Park, including fencing, lighting and striping for pickleball courts atop the existing tennis courts
- Constructing a pedestrian bridge on Gateway Trail over Hunting Creek
- Installing interpretive signage along the Trolley Trail
- Replacing the pavilion at East End Park
- Adding a seal coat to the Trolley Trail
- Building a bike pump track, so bicyclists can enjoy a similar recreation space to the recently completed Thurmont Skatepark
- Constructing an amphitheater at Eyler Road Park, which could be used for musical performances, small plays and gatherings
The town previously received funding through Program Open Space when constructing its skate park, which is located in East End Park along Jimtown Road.
Projects are due to be submitted to Frederick County by May 6, Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick said in an email. It will take a couple of months for involved state agencies to review Thurmont's required documentation and application packets.
The town also approved a bid of $339,199 for Ecology Services Refuse and Recycling LLC to collect and dispose of solid waste and bulk trash for Thurmont residents for two years.
