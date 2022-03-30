Thurmont residents packed the town office Tuesday night to voice concern about what the latest draft of the town’s master plan would mean for their properties if it is approved.
In a public hearing that lasted about an hour, residents raised concern that Thurmont would lose the small-town character that prompted many of them to make it their home. Some worried that the current draft of the master plan would allow developments to gradually eat away at the town’s farmland.
The residents’ concerns over future land use, and the proposed placement of a new parkway, prompted Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird to ask for a public workshop to further discuss the master plan draft.
“There may be some changes, there may be some tweaks” to the master plan after the workshop, Kinnaird said.
The town might address some of residents’ worries about land that could be annexed into the town’s boundaries, and the planned future use for those properties, he said.
Thurmont’s Planning and Zoning Commission has been working to update the town’s master plan and zoning map for about two years. Once approved, the 116-page document will guide town decisions on development plans, rezoning requests, annexations and plans for community facilities through 2040.
The plan currently includes the construction of an industrial parkway that would extend east from Graceham Road to a new interchange with U.S. Route 15, near the existing Roddy Road intersection.
This roadway would be an alternative route for truck and commuter traffic to the town’s industrial area and would the traffic needs of any land annexed into the town in the future from the north, according to the drafted document.
But at Tuesday night’s meeting, some residents worried how the road would affect wildlife on their property or traffic nearby.
Thurmont made a bad decision when it allowed the residential developer NVR Inc. to add a manufacturing plant to the town, said Michael Goldsmith, who lives on Graceham Road with his wife. He told the commissioners he doesn’t want the town to bring its traffic problems to his property.
“There’s got to be an alternate route that can be planned,” he said. He continued to speak over applause from the audience. “The town has a problem. I don’t want it to be my problem, and I’m sure everybody else here doesn’t want it to be their problem, either.”
Kinnaird stressed the current plan for the road is not a sure bet. The town kept it in the master plan as a “placeholder,” but property owners have the power to refuse requests for the roadway to cross through their land, he explained.
“If it turns out there’s no plausible path for it, then that would be the end of it,” he said. “But until it’s there and we get the opportunity to look into it, we don’t have a crystal ball that says, ‘That road is going to be there [or] that road’s not going to be there.’”
Kinnaird also explained the town’s thinking behind the future land use map included in the plan, which shows the preferred general use of each parcel within the town’s boundaries and beyond.
Mapping out a plan for future growth is a way for Thurmont to prevent Frederick County from building subdivisions on the outskirts of the town, Kinnaird said, like the ones that exist all over Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties.
The land use map is just a guide, the mayor said. It doesn’t delineate “hard and fast” ways the town will be expanding.
Instead, it simply shows what properties are eligible for annexation. That process is initiated by the property owner, Kinnaird said.
“If you have a property out there and you don’t want to get annexed, you’re not gonna get annexed,” he said. “That’s plain and simple.”
Still, residents brought complaints Tuesday night about the future use ascribed to their property in the plan. On the future land use map, Goldsmith’s property sits in an area categorized as “Legacy Light Industrial,” a designation he worried would cause developers to come calling with offers to buy his land and his neighbors’ land.
Shaun Donnelly, one of Goldsmith’s neighbors, also raised alarm at the purpose the town had designated for his property.
“Let’s not make more mistakes,” he said. “There are people who live in these areas and want to keep living there.”
Kinnaird said he hopes the public workshop for the master plan will be held during the first or second week of April, depending on the town’s schedule for budget discussions.
The meeting will give commissioners the chance to ask questions to town staff and members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Kinnaird said.
The town will next take public comment about the master plan when the commissioners vote on the document.
