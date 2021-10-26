Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners won’t look too different at the next town meeting, despite holding an election Tuesday.
Residents reelected Commissioner Wayne Hooper and selected Bill Blakeslee, who served as commissioner between 2003 and 2007, for the other open spot on the board. They received 310 and 287 votes, respectively.
Blakeslee and Hooper beat out five other candidates for the two commissioner seats up for grabs: Mickey Blank, Janice Guillory, Olen Gunn, Sabrina Massett and Christopher Stouter. Mayor John Kinnaird ran unopposed and won reelection with 506 votes.
Of 4,459 registered voters in the town, 562 cast a ballot, including those who voted absentee and in person at the Guardian Hose Company Activities Building. That’s a slight increase from the total who voted in the election two years ago, when 531 cast a ballot.
Just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Lisa Nolan-Humerick — Thurmont’s chief election judge — felt optimistic the town would surpass the turnout from 2019. Already, 281 people had shown up to cast a ballot. Some were even waiting outside the building before polls opened at 7 a.m. She’d noticed a good mix of ages among the voters, too.
Nolan-Humerick wasn’t entirely sure why so many people were turning out to vote on Tuesday. It could be that so many candidates were running for commissioner, she said, but 2019 also saw a lot of choices on the ballot.
“It’s a toss-up,” she said, pretending to flip a coin in the air.
Gayle DiSalvo, a Thurmont resident of 20 years, came by the Guardian Hose Company Activities Building to cast her ballot earlier in the afternoon.
One issue at the top of her mind on Tuesday was the need for more entertainment options and activities for young people in the town. Her kids are adults now and have children of their own, but she remembers how hard it was for them to find places to hang out and things to do in Thurmont when they were growing up.
She’s “just an old person trying to help out the young people,” she said with a laugh.
She declined to say whom she voted for. So did Commissioner Bill Buehrer when he was asked later that afternoon as he was walking out of the activities building. He was reelected in 2019 and his current term will expire in two years.
In the coming years, he said he hopes the board of commissioners keeps doing what it’s been doing. The town has great people on staff, Buehrer said, and is on the right track to get its goals accomplished. He also addressed the importance of attracting more families to the town, which he said would in turn support existing businesses and draw new ones to Thurmont.
“It’s all a big merry-go-round,” he said.
Outside, Hooper, Blakeslee and Kinnaird stood beside a row of campaign signs that lined the path leading into the building’s parking lot. Their noses were pink from the chilly winds rustling the leaves on nearby trees. Hooper had the hood of his black Thurmont Skate Park sweatshirt pulled over his baseball cap.
Blakeslee had been standing outside the building since polls opened that morning at 7 a.m., he said. He decided to toss his hat into the ring to return to the Board of Commissioners “to get back into the swing of things.”
“I think I have a lot to offer the town,” he said, referencing his experience as commissioner, chief administrative officer and a member of various town committees.
A few yards away, Guillory and Massett shivered as they waved at cars turning into the building’s parking lot. Massett also ran for commissioner in 2019 and came in third place — after incumbents Buerher and Wes Hamrick — but this was Guillory’s first time campaigning for public office.
She had her daughter’s vote. Sarah Guillory, 26, cast a ballot for her mom earlier in the afternoon.
Win or not, Janice Guillory said she’s happy to have met people involved in the “inner circle” of decision-making in the town. She won’t be drawing back into her turtle shell after the race is over, she joked.
She and Massett discussed the issues most important to them as they clutched signs for their respective campaigns and occasionally squinted their eyes against the wind. They agreed on the need for affordable housing in the Thurmont area and assisted living and nursing home facilities for the town’s seniors. They also care deeply about making the town a more inclusive place — Guillory’s three children are Black — and have a passion for sustainability.
Guillory doesn’t like the divisive nature of national politics, she said. Instead, she wants Thurmont to find ways to unify residents.
“You can’t make a town out of people wanting to clobber each other,” she said. “You can’t make a country out of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.