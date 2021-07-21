A plan to add toll lanes to Interstate 270 is back on track after a vote Wednesday by a regional transportation board that reversed a vote from last month.
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments' Transportation Planning Board's vote added the plan back into the air quality conformance analysis for its Visualize 2045 long-range transportation plan.
The board's vote in June to remove the project that would add high-occupancy toll lanes to I-270 and I-495 from the American Legion Bridge between Maryland and Virginia to Frederick caused several jurisdictions from Maryland and Virginia to ask to revisit the matter at Wednesday's meeting.
The vote also led Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) to replace County Councilman Kai Hagen, who voted to remove the project, with herself as the county's representative on the board.
Gardner and Frederick Alderman Kelly Russell (D), the city's representative, both voted to add the project back into the conformance analysis.
If a significant project such as the toll lanes aren't included in the air quality analysis and long-range plan, the plan wouldn't meet federal requirements for final approval of the project's environmental review to move forward, according to a TPB release. The air quality analysis is expected to be finished by June 2022 -- before the board votes to finalize the long-range plan's update.
As the federally-designated planning organization for the Washington metropolitan region, the TPB is required to do analyses to make sure all significant regional projects collectively meet federal air quality standards.
The first phase of the project would go from the American Legion Bridge to Interstate 370 near Gaithersburg, while the second phase would stretch from I-370 to Interstate 70 in Frederick.
The amended resolution approved Wednesday included an agreement between the state Department of Transportation and Montgomery County to use money from the project to fund transit projects in the county.
At Wednesday's meeting, Gardner said her vote represents the majority of Frederick's County Council.
Gardner also asked Maryland Transportation Secretary Greg Slater for a commitment to similar transit investments for the northern portion of the plan.
The northern section will have the same type of appropriate transit investment as the southern section, Slater said.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R), for whom the toll project has been a key priority during his tenure, called Wednesday's vote a victory for Marylanders who are stuck in “soul-crushing” traffic.
The vote was a “win against the small group of Montgomery County politicians and far-left activists who sought to derail a compromise requested by Montgomery County and already approved by the bipartisan Board of Public Works.”
The June vote had drawn a mix of reactions from local officials.
The anticipated loss of revenue from the tolls led MDOT to warn that a variety of projects would have to be eliminated or delayed if the project wasn't put back into the study.
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor urged the TPB to reinstate the project. He wrote, “The City of Frederick and Frederick County are attracting large employers that expect to draw workforce from the region and we anticipate traffic to increase bi-directionally, magnifying our need for improvements not only to our city's edge at Route 70, but through Frederick on Route 15, which is now at risk.”
Meanwhile, Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) sent a letter along with Maryland colleague Anthony Brown (D-Dist. 4) urging the board to stand by its June vote.
“Our constituents who stand to be most affected by the widening of I-495/I-270 have continuously raised concerns about the project's health and financial consequences,” the congressmen wrote. “They rightly note that the expansion project will add more cars to the highway, inflicting increased air-pollution on the surrounding communities at a time when we need to decrease emissions and bring down pollution levels.”
Kudos to Jan Gardner and Kelly Russell for their commonsense support for this urgent project. Shame on Kai Hagen for voting against the interest of his constituents who have a strong need for extra lanes on 270 and the Beltway connection to DC and northern Virginia. By adding toll lanes the project ensures there is no call on taxpayers. Those who use the new lanes will pay for them in tolls as they use them. By varying the tolls the operators will be able to optimize traffic density in those lanes avoiding it getting to the point where traffic slows -- guaranteeing a fast reliable trip in return for the toll. For those who choose not to pay for the fast ride in the toll lanes, the existing free lanes remain. Although they will benefit too, by losing some of their vehicles to the toll lanes.
The project is also good for transit and HOV -- buses and carpools running in the toll lanes will be able to get to Shady Grove in 30 minutes and to Tysons in 45 minutes, just like the tollpayers.
Reps Raskin and Brown are dead wrong. The problem is not, as they suggest, the future possibility, that some more vehicles might be attracted to the highway if it is improved. The problem is here and now. It is the highway's inability to handle the existing traffic, especially on the northern 2x2 lane stretch from Clarksburg. That's because the 2x2 lanes was built for traffic of 50 years ago. It has long since been unable to accommodate the drivers using it day in and day out. Contrary to Raskin and Brown improvements to the highway will reduce pollution since free flowing traffic emits less than stop-&-go. Having a perpetually congested artery to the jobs and services to our south is what produces damage to the health and finances of our people. Widening the highway will improve people's financial prospects by providing better access to jobs and services, and by reducing time wasted in traffic. How can our congressional representatives get it so upside down.
