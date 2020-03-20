Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Frederick County will reduce its bus service beginning Monday, March 23.
The following services are canceled until further notice:
- Peak service on 20P, 40P, 50P, 51P and 60P connecter lines.
- 10B Connector.
- 51 Connector.
- 61 Connector.
- Brunswick Jefferson Shuttle.
- Emmitsburg Thurmont Shuttle.
- North Frederick Shuttle.
- Meet-the-MARC shuttles.
The 65 Connector Route will shift to a Saturday schedule, and Transit-plus will continue prescheduled trips. Services will remain free for all customers through March 28.
