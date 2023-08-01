U.S. Senator Ben Cardin at Airport
Buy Now

Airport Manager Andrew Moore, left, speaks with U.S. Senator Ben Cardin outside a hangar housing Trooper 3, a Maryland State Police helicopter, during a tour of the Frederick Municipal Airport on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin met with entrepreneurs in downtown Frederick on Tuesday to discuss the challenges small businesses face in the post-pandemic economy.

Cardin, a Maryland Democrat who announced in May that is not running for re-election, began the day with brief visits to several area shops, including Pretzel and Pizza Creations, The Kitchenette, and Magpie Fibers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription