Standing in front of a small crowd inside a downtown Frederick garage on Friday, Annie Nicholas got the keys to a life-changing opportunity.
The 2010 Chevy Cobalt that Nicholas received from Second Chances Garage will help make her life easier and provide her with new opportunities.
Without a vehicle, you plan your life around the person giving you a ride, Nicholas said.
Now, she can get to work and appointments, and visit her family, she said.
After eight months in recovery from addiction, she recently got a welding job, and said she doesn’t have to worry about missing work because of transportation issues.
“I just feel like this is really the icing on the cake,” she said.
Nicholas’s Cobalt was the 300th vehicle given away by Second Chances Garage, which provides vehicles to low-income working families in Frederick County.
When Rick Trawick and his wife, Cindy, started the organization in 2010, they didn’t know if it would work out, Trawick said at Friday’s ceremony.
They gave away two cars that year. “But it was a start,” he said.
The 300th vehicle is a big deal, he said.
“But to us, every car we place is a big deal.”
The 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization receives financial and vehicle donations. It also has partnerships with for-profit organizations for batteries, tires, and other items.
Individuals who are approved can buy a car at Second Chances Garage for $780, with no additional debt, which comes with six months of free labor and free oil changes for the life of the vehicle.
Similarly, the garage offers low-cost repairs to ALICE — which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — individuals at a rate of $60 per hour of labor.
With 37% of Frederick County’s population living paycheck to paycheck, transportation underlies everything that happens here, County Executive Jan Gardner said at Friday’s event.
The county recently made its transportation system fare-free and hopes to continue that, but many people still get around by car, she said.
Organizations such as Second Chances Garage help people get to work, and children are better off if their parents can get to the grocery store and take them to school or the doctor, she said.
Nicholas’s car was donated by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, which didn’t have space to park it when it moved to a new location, said Holly Schor, the organization’s vice president of operations.
Their vision is to end poverty through work, and having a vehicle helps with that, Schor said.
The Cobalt had been used by Goodwill’s workforce development staff to help drive people to appointments or interviews, she said.
“It’s served a lot of people, and I hope it serves your family as well as it has served our staff,” Schor told Nicholas.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.